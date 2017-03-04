Wisconsin Manufacturing and Technology Show

October 3rd - 5th, 2017 • West Allis, WI

The Wisconsin Manufacturing & Technology Show (WIMTS) is Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing event, with nearly 5,000 in attendance at the last show. This year, it’s back with more of everything—100,000 square feet of exhibit space full of displays, demonstrations, products and services. Experience the latest technologies, find new suppliers and see machines up and running. Interact with industry leaders and discover new processes to solve your manufacturing challenges. Join us to help shape the technology of tomorrow, while benefiting your bottom line.

Established in 1989, the WIMTS has earned a great reputation and a loyal following. It’s a machine tool show presented the way it should be—put together by exhibitors, inexpensive to attend, and a place to see, shop and compare the world’s technology all under one roof! You’ll discover changing technologies, evolving trends and other industry developments.