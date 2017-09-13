TOYOTECH 2017: Oil, Gas & Valve Symposium

September 13th - 14th, 2017 • Arlington Heights, IL

JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation is presenting TOYOTECH 2017: Oil, Gas & Valve Symposium, September 13 and 14, 2017. The event will explore sophisticated machining practices and tools for manufacturers serving and influenced by the energy industry. Toyoda Americas and industry partners will demonstrate innovative technologies and discuss trending solutions to optimize process specification needs in anticipation of this year’s increased capital investment.



Attendees will experience live demonstrations of Toyoda’s latest machines and cutting techniques, fitted with oil & gas specific tooling. Industry partners and influencers will host learning sessions throughout the event. We will bring the event to a close by celebrating with live entertainment and happy hour. Stay tuned as more information will be released at a later date.

Featured Machines

FH1250SW horizontal machining center | The SW machine’s quill spindle offers conventional machining and boring capabilities in a single setup. During TOYOTECH, the FH1250SW will feature ITS’ contouring head capable of contour boring, providing a more streamlined, tighter process for bore finishing on fluid ends.

FH630SX-i horizontal machining center | Toyoda’s 630 mm HMC will showcase processing of a swivel valve traditionally cut with a combination of a machining center and lathe, now demoed at TOYOTECH in one set-up on one machine.

SB316YM bridge machining center | This double column bridge mill will use internal synchronization cutting parameters for rough machining of a quintuplex fluid end, resulting in a faster process than what is typical on shop floors.

FH500J horizontal machining center | Featuring oil & gas specific tooling from Seco Tools, the industry’s most reliable compact, high-speed HMC will demonstrate aggressive roughing, slot and dynamic milling of steel.

Industry Partners

Kennametal, Innovative Tooling Solutions, MasterCam, Sandvik Coromant, SECO