Ten Ways Industry Uses 3D Scanning

3. Detailed Fabrication

The digital rendering, comprising 15 million triangles, was then 3D-printed, a process that took 66 hours total to print and cool.

Using 21st century tech to get the most realistically accurate presidential bust is certainly impressive, but is only a glimmer of what 3D scanning can accomplish.

"The president getting his likeness scanned, as cool as it is, it is also about a broader trend that's going on; and that is the third industrial revolution," said Tom Kalil, deputy director of Technology and Innovation. "It's the combination of the digital and physical world's that's allowing students and entrepreneurs to be able to go from idea to prototype in the blink of an eye"