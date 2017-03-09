High-Precision, High-Efficiency Ideas for Machine Shops

High-Precision, High-Efficiency Ideas for Machine ShopsMar 9, 2017
Precision is at the core of every effort in every machine shop, not simply to complete turning, grinding, milling, etc. with exceptional accuracy and finish quality — but to get every task, every problem, every idea or inquiry addressed effectively, efficiently and profitably. No wasted steps, no missed opportunities. If you operate a machine shop — or any manufacturing, fabricating, or assembly operation — or any of the extenuating process technologies, like product and process design, troubleshooting, CAM programming, tool design and selection, quality control, etc. — precision defines what you do and how you do it.