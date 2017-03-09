American Machinist
High-Precision, High-Efficiency Ideas for Machine Shops

Mar 9, 2017
    This week’s best new ideas …

    Precision is at the core of every effort in every machine shop, not simply to complete turning, grinding, milling, etc. with exceptional accuracy and finish quality — but to get every task, every problem, every idea or inquiry addressed effectively, efficiently and profitably. No wasted steps, no missed opportunities Here’s a list of new ideas for machining, programming, tooling, and so on — with precision … that caught our attention this week.

    Internal high-speed production grinder

    FIVES LANDIS CORP. introduced new ID/OD grinding technology within its Landis-Bryant technology portfolio: following the debut of the Landis-Bryant RU2 multi-surface grinder at IMTS 2016, Fives now introduces the Landis-Bryant UL2 — an internal high-speed production grinder for processing bores, faces and contours of bearing rings, valve lifters, gears, universal joint cups, and CVJ components, especially suitable for machining workpieces with an external diameter of up to 177 mm.

    The Landis-Bryant UL2 was designed specifically for high-speed, high-precision grinding of internal diameters. With this single purpose firmly established, performance compromises have been eliminated. The machine’s torque tube bed design combined with a “flow-thru” system that circulates oil and coolant through the base provides ultimate rigidity and outstanding thermal stability to the Landis-Bryant UL2 grinding system.

    Independent slides in X and Z, each mounted directly to the machine bed, make for an extreme low center of gravity. The machine’s round-bar hydrostatic slide ways in each axis provide an extremely stiff system with minimum friction. Fives uses high resolution servo motors that are directly coupled to super precision ball screws for precise and reliable positioning throughout the entire production cycle.

    Whether your application calls for a diaphragm or collet chuck, a shoe centerless magnetic chuck setup, or a disc drive roll centerless arrangement, the Landis-Bryant UL2 allows for various machine configurations.

    The machine offers automatic workpiece loading for many applications, as well as in-process and post-process gauging in a very compact setup. Other features of the Landis-Bryant UL2 grinder include acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS), automatic taper adjustment, Fanuc i Series as well as various dressing options. Learn more at grinding.fivesgroup.com

    Greater MRR, reduced vibration with new milling adapters

    The latest SANDVIK COROMANT Silent Tools milling adapters are designed to improve damping characteristics. The advanced adapters were developed in direct response to the need for greater metal removal rates and reduced vibration wherever long, slender milling tools are deployed.

    The upgraded Silent Tools milling adapters offer production engineers an effective way of enhancing productivity, process security, and surface finish in vibration-prone, long overhang operations. Benefits, including significant reduction of chatter and vibration, make Silent Tools today’s First Choice for any machine shop looking to optimize the performance of its long milling cutter assemblies.

    “Inside the adapters is a pre-tuned passive damper—a counteracting mass that acts as a shock absorber,” explained Pål A. Sollie, product and application specialist at Sandvik Coromant. “The damper improves the dynamic behavior of the tool assembly to a level where there is room to achieve the best milling tool quality and unbeaten metal removal rates for a variety of milling applications with slender tools, whether it is face milling (even at high feed), deep shoulder and side milling, pocketing, slot milling, profiling, circular ramping, or helical interpolation.”

    The tools also offer undersized shanks that, where required, allow side clearance between the adapter and workpiece. This permits the use of a nominal diameter cutter—rather than an oversized cutter, which is advantageous because a lower mass cutter is more productive than a larger version on a long, slender assembly. This flexibility removes the need to compromise component designs and productivity when the use of slender milling tool assemblies is required. Learn more at www.sandvik.coromant.com

    CKB boring heads with built-in smart damper technology

    BIG KAISER announced three additions to its Smart Damper family of anti-vibration technology – EWN & EWD finish boring heads and SW rough boring heads with the CKB modular connection.

    Smart Damper incorporates a passive damping mechanism that functions as a counter action by way of high resonance friction action. The patent-pending system’s damping capability minimizes the effects of high frequency oscillations, absorbing vibration effectively and allowing higher machining accuracy.

    The modular CKB connection allows for an array of standard shanks and extensions to be adapted with the heads to create “custom” tools to extend over 16 inches, maintaining damping near the cutting edge and managing vibration in long-overhang setups.

    The heavy-duty SW twin-cutter head with integral Smart Damper, for rough boring holes Ø1.614-4.331 in., creates deep bores into iron or steel workpieces quickly, quietly and without vibration or chatter.

    The SW Smart Damper can operate at cutting speeds of up to 660 SFM in steel at a length of 8xD without chattering. This is four times faster than the 165 SFM maximum chatterless cutting speed attainable with the standard SW heads.

    The SW Smart Damper can perform two roughing operations without needing to change any components due to individually adjustable insert holders with a unique design element. Balanced cutting for high speed operations where inserts are of the same diameter and length, and stepped cutting for high stock removal where the insert holders are simply reversed to create diameter and height offsets.

    For finish boring, tests have shown that with our new our high-precision mid-size diameter boring head types EWN and EWD with Smart Damper technology, deep holes free of vibration can be bored with dramatic improvements in time and accuracy. Learn more at www.us.bigkaiser.com.

    Solid carbide coolant-fed micro drills

    EMUGE CORP. expanded its EF-Series of high-penetration rate drills with a new line of sub-micro grain, carbide coolant-fed micro drills. The EF High Performance Micro Drills range from 0.0295 in. (0.75 mm) up to 0.1181 in. (3.0 mm) in diameter, are all coolant through design, and are ideal for aerospace, medical and precision automotive applications designed for producing very small deep holes in steel, cast iron, stainless steels and non-ferrous materials. All tools are 6xD length and can accommodate most production applications.

    The face geometry of the EF Micro Drills generates short chips in the drill operation, ensuring high drill hole accuracy. The micro face point and flute geometry, in addition to the coolant-fed design enable excellent chip evacuation for the highest possible drilling speed, while reducing the need for peck cycles or clearing chips. The drills have a TiALN T99 multi-layer PVD coating designed for added heat and wear resistance. This significantly reduces built-up edges and edge chipping, substantially increasing tool life. In addition, the large central tool shank channel guarantees maximum coolant intake capacity, allowing optimal coolant transfer.

    The internal coolant supply enables economically efficient, high performance machining down to even the smallest drilling diameter of 0.75 mm. Drills also feature a double margin design for added stability and superior hole surface finish. Learn more at www.emuge.com.

    Simulator for design-to-production  training

    FANUC AMERICA has developed a new machining simulator that encompasses the complete manufacturing process from part design and engineering to CNC programming to virtual production simulation. The FANUC Machining Simulator features Autodesk Fusion 360 CAD/CAM/CAE software and a custom machining simulation program designed by ModuleWorks.

    The FANUC Machining Simulator is provided with Fusion 360, a cloud-based 3D CAD, CAM and CAE software platform that helps bridge the gap between design and machining and works on both Mac and PC. Students can use Fusion 360 to perform CAD/CAM work and the included post processors will convert the designs into G-code suitable for the included CNC. The CNC will use this G-code to command the machine tool. The simulation system also includes a simple G-code editor for making modifications before the program is sent to the CNC. Students can easily import their programs directly to the CNC using the FANUC FASBacCNC user interface and also back-up the critical CNC data.

    The portable CNC Simulator provides users with the experience of working with real look and feel of a true hardware-based FANUC control. Based on the industry-standard FANUC Series 0i-Model F, the CNC Simulator can be operated as either a 3-axis mill or a 2-axis lathe. Users can run programs, manage tooling and make any modifications on the control just like they would in a manufacturing environment. The FANUC CNC Simulator includes FANUC Manual Guide i conversational programming software for users who would like to learn shop floor programming. An integrated PC is embedded in the FANUC CNC Simulator to run the Fusion 360 and ModuleWorks simulation software.

    The machining simulation component was developed in partnership with ModuleWorks, a leading supplier of CAD/CAM components for toolpath generation and simulation. Users can virtually manufacture parts in milling or turning environments with realistic kinematics and structure. The simulation is based on actual CNC position data, not on the G-code program, this provides the most realistic simulation as the virtual machine reacts exactly as a real machine. Manual machine functions like jog, hand-wheel and reference cycles also work exactly like a real machine. The software also uses color- coded tool paths, back-plot and cut locations to make it easy for users to identify the tool, path and cutting result. Learn more at www.fanucamerica.com/cncsimulators.

    Ultra-fine filtered synthetic spindle and hydraulic oil

    KLÜBER LUBRICATION, a manufacturer of specialty lubricants, offers Klübersynth FB 4 Series ultra-fine filtered,  synthetic spindle and hydraulic oils that extends component life and reduces operating costs. These formulations are designed to lubricate rolling bearings of high-speed machine tool spindles. They can also be used in hydraulic systems and components, including dirt-sensitive servo valves where cleanliness standards and/or classes are predetermined by the manufacturer.

    “The three oils in the Klübersynth FB 4 Series, ISO VG grades 32, 46 and 68, help reduce wear caused by fine dirt particles in the lubricant, and can lengthen component life due to a higher purity of the oil,” explains Bill Watson, regional director of marketing and engineering for Klüber Lubrication NA LP. “A fully synthetic base oil also helps extend oil change intervals and improve total cost of ownership in a hydraulic system.”

    Klübersynth FB 4 Series are PAO oils of purity class 15/13/10 in accordance with ISO 4406. Learn more at www.klubersolutions.com

    Internal gear tooth profile grinding

    LIEBHERR offers a new internal gear tooth profile grinding technology based on its proven OPAL grinding technology, involving a belt drive spindle, which can be fitted to the standard GH 4.0 grinding head as well as to the new GH 5.0 and GH 6.0 grinding heads. Initially, the internal gear-grinding arm is available in two different sizes, while others are to follow shortly. Custom internal gear grinding arms can be developed to match customer workpieces.

    Gear grinding to Liebherr quality standards is feasible for internal gears, using a range of different grinding arms that each fit the GH 4.0, GH 5.0 and GH 6.0 grinding heads.

    “Simple changeover between external and internal gears takes a maximum of half an hour,” Dr. Hansjörg Geiser, head of the Gear Cutting Machinery Development and Design Engineering team, explained. “You detach the external gear grinding disk or worm, hang the internal gear grinding arm on the hardened stop bars to ensure repeat accuracy and fix it in place with a handful of screws, then tension the belt-drive disk and the belt and attach the cover.”

    Internal gears then may be ground using a grinding disk of 100 or 125 millimeters in diameter – a Liebherr innovation. The external gear grinding head does not have to be touched, and external gear grinding quality is again the same as before once the internal gear-grinding arm has been detached.

    IG Opal 4.0 is the name of this innovation that functions at a maximum spindle speed of 12,000 rpm. A larger version, the IG Opal 4.1, featuring a maximum grinding disk diameter of 125 millimeters, is also already available. Both arms were successfully tested using CBN and corundum disks. Where dressable grinding disks are used, the internal gear-grinding arm travels up to the grinding dresser that is also used for external gear grinding. Learn more at www.liebherr.com

    CNC probing cycle option for 3D shapes

    HEIDENHAIN’s TNC 640 mill-turn control is available now with an optional 3D Probing cycle, called Cycle 444. Already equipped with both manual and automatic probing cycles for datum setting, workpiece alignment and inspection, the TNC 640 offers this additional 3D probing cycle to meet manufacturers’ increased requirements for automation and advanced probing routines that inspect free form surfaces where measurement positions are often difficult to capture.

    Cycle 444 checks one specific point on the surface of each workpiece. The contact point is determined by a vector that is normal to the 3D surface. The measurement cycle enables the measurement of 3D shapes such as free form surfaces of a mold part, and based on a defined tolerance range along the vector, checks the determined measured values. It is advisable to determine the normal vector with the help of a CAD/CAM system.

    As with all Heidenhain control cycles for automatic probing, a parameter is given for classifying a part as good/rework/scrap. Additionally, the TNC outputs a log file with documented positions and deviations.

    If option 92 "3D-ToolComp" is active on the TNC 640, a touch probe can be recalibrated using a calibration ball, and the system accuracy for measurements can be improved in this way. The key here is that the touch probe is re-calibrated for various contact points along the ball-tip of the touch probe styli. In that way, repeatability is increased for the vectors formed by the contacts points and the spheres’ centers. Learn more at www.heidenhain.us

    Vises for five-axis and production workholding

    KURT WORKHOLDING is introducing six new vises for five-axis machining, including high-precision production machining. The new MaxLock HP Series of self-centering vises for maximum five-axis workholding rigidity, these products combat jaw deflection and part lift with AngLock® design and new patented lift control system. Providing ±0.0005-inch repeatability, they have a centerline that easily adjusts to the center of the table rotation. Clamping can be achieved for both O.D. and I.D. within the vise. Three sizes are available: 5-, 7-, and 9-inch long models and each is available with either serrated jaws or dovetail jaws.

    Kurt DTR DoveLock dovetail five-axis vise line is expanded with two new reverse models that allow for a wider range of dovetail workpiece widths. The DoveLock dovetail holding feature requires only 1/8-inch of material height to hold the part. The dovetail feature simplifies work-piece material preparation so that no machined jaws are necessary. DoveLock provides up to 4,000 lbs. of precision clamping force, holding parts without distorting the work-piece while providing easy access to 5 sides of the work-piece.

    The Kurt DX6 CrossOver vise is designed for precision requirements of CNC production to toolroom applications. DX6 is interchangeable with Kurt’s popular D688 vise with the same bed height and distance from keyway to stationary jaw. It combines multiple design features including the AngLock® and Pull-Type features combined with a new 4-bolt stationary jaw creating an ultra unique strategy for a better vise. DX6™ CrossOver vise features a full 9-inch jaw opening within the inside jaw position. Learn more at www.kurtworkholding.com

    Modular fixturing for very large parts

    R&R Fixtures introduced a line of new modular fixturing systems for very large, heavy, robust parts. The new M12 plates and components are strong and sturdy, giving workshops the stability needed to get the job done easily and efficiently no matter how substantial the part. R&R Fixtures base plates are available in custom and standard sizes up to 60x120 in. (1500x3000 mm) and are labeled on all four sides for quicker setup and documentation. Learn more at www.rrfixtures.com

  • L-SiemensSinamicsv20-smartaccess-800.jpg

    Transform mobile devices, laptops into a virtual operator panel

    SIEMENS launched its Sinamics V20 Smart Access web server module, designed to mount directly onto a drive, to transform a mobile device or laptop into a virtual operator panel for drive control. By providing a Wi-Fi hot spot, the wireless connection on this module facilitates setup, programming, commissioning, production monitoring, and maintenance on a variety of machines and production equipment.

    A simple, embedded graphical user interface (GUI) enables easy use of the Sinamics V20 in every phase of operation. No separate app is required, nor is a written operator manual needed, making operation of this new server module and subsequent drive control highly intuitive and easy-to-learn.

    Smart Access provides convenient access to the Sinamics V20, up to 100 meters away, even when the drive is located in difficult-to-access installations. Utilizing WPA2 security, the web server module offers full flexibility with both iOS and Android operating systems, along with commonly used HTML5-capable web browsers such as Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer and others.

    A built-in, multi-color LED provides quick communication status readout. Security features enable limit / restrict operator access and control functionality.  Learn more at www.usa.siemens.com/sinamics-v20 

