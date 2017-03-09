High-Precision, High-Efficiency Ideas for Machine Shops

Internal high-speed production grinder

FIVES LANDIS CORP. introduced new ID/OD grinding technology within its Landis-Bryant technology portfolio: following the debut of the Landis-Bryant RU2 multi-surface grinder at IMTS 2016, Fives now introduces the Landis-Bryant UL2 — an internal high-speed production grinder for processing bores, faces and contours of bearing rings, valve lifters, gears, universal joint cups, and CVJ components, especially suitable for machining workpieces with an external diameter of up to 177 mm.

The Landis-Bryant UL2 was designed specifically for high-speed, high-precision grinding of internal diameters. With this single purpose firmly established, performance compromises have been eliminated. The machine’s torque tube bed design combined with a “flow-thru” system that circulates oil and coolant through the base provides ultimate rigidity and outstanding thermal stability to the Landis-Bryant UL2 grinding system.

Independent slides in X and Z, each mounted directly to the machine bed, make for an extreme low center of gravity. The machine’s round-bar hydrostatic slide ways in each axis provide an extremely stiff system with minimum friction. Fives uses high resolution servo motors that are directly coupled to super precision ball screws for precise and reliable positioning throughout the entire production cycle.

Whether your application calls for a diaphragm or collet chuck, a shoe centerless magnetic chuck setup, or a disc drive roll centerless arrangement, the Landis-Bryant UL2 allows for various machine configurations.

The machine offers automatic workpiece loading for many applications, as well as in-process and post-process gauging in a very compact setup. Other features of the Landis-Bryant UL2 grinder include acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS), automatic taper adjustment, Fanuc i Series as well as various dressing options. Learn more at grinding.fivesgroup.com