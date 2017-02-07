On March 25, 2016, OSHA published the long-awaited respirable crystalline silica rule, which the agency says will affect 2 million construction workers who drill, cut, crush or grind silica-containing materials such as concrete and stone, and 300,000 workers in general industry operations such as brick manufacturing, foundries and hydraulic fracturing.

This rule took effect on June 23, 2016, after which industries have one to five years to comply:

Construction – June 23, 2017, one year after the effective date.

General Industry and Maritime – June 23, 2018, two years after the effective date.

Hydraulic Fracturing – June 23, 2018, two years after the effective date for all provisions except Engineering Controls, which have a compliance date of June 23, 2021.

It should be noted that the rule is being legally challenged through the courts and it is possible it may be quite different after these legal processes.

OSHA published two standards for respirable crystalline silica; one for the general and maritime industries and the other applicable to the construction industry. In this three-part series, we will address the current provisions of the new standard applicable to the general and maritime industries. These articles are not meant to be the complete regulatory text of the standard, but rather a superficial summary. Employers should review the standard from the OSHA website.

The Hazard and the Old PEL

Silica is a mineral that can be found in the amorphous and crystalline state, the main difference is the crystalline state has atoms arranged in a repeating pattern. Crystalline silica mainly is found in the forms of quartz, cristobalite and tridymite and is known to cause health effects such as silicosis, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease.

Currently, OSHA’s permissible exposure limit (PEL) for respirable crystalline silica is not a value but rather a formula (contained in 29 CFR 1910.1000 Table Z-2), used to estimate the employee’s exposure based on the silica percentage found in an air monitoring sample. This exposure limit was adopted from the 1968 Threshold Limit Values recommended by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH).

For example, if dust collected in the working atmosphere is 100 percent quartz, OSHA’s permissible exposure limit would be 100 µg/m3 (100 micrograms per cubic meter of air). The value will be lower if crystalline silica in the cristobalite and/or tridymite form also are present. If 0 percent is found in the sample, the exposure limit is 5 mg/m3, which is the same as the PEL for particulates not otherwise classified in the respirable range. These values are based on an 8-hour time weighted average.

In 1974, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) recommended that employees should not be exposed to respirable crystalline silica levels above 50 µg/m3 without any kind of protection. Under the new standard, the PEL will not be based on a formula but rather a specific number.

