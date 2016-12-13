5 Business Lessons from The Battle of The Bulge

Sharp and powerful

In late 1944, the Nazi Germans were desperately pulling back from the Soviet Red Army advancing through Eastern Europe. They also were retreating in the West, as the Allied army (United States, United Kingdom, and Canada) liberated France and moved eastward toward Germany.

By the start of December, the Allies’ advance was proceeding faster than expected, and they were beginning to feel the strain of combat fatigue and lengthening supply lines. The Allied General Staff decided to hold positions in the Ardennes Forest with as few combat units as possible, reasoning that the wooded terrain with several river valleys and few roads would not attract German attention.

But, the Nazis were under pressure from the East and West, and their decision to make sharp and powerful attack in the West was intended to drive the Allies back so that they could then turn their forces to repel the Soviets.