American Machinist
Home > Shop Operations > 5 Business Lessons from The Battle of The Bulge

5 Business Lessons from The Battle of The Bulge

Dec 13, 2016
Chad Storlie
Comments 0
  • 0-0-BattleoftheBulge..jpg

    Five critical lessons about strategy, resources, and attitude, from 1944 to today
    This month marks the 72nd commemoration of The Battle of the Bulge, a critical moment in the long re-conquest of Europe that ended World War II.  The Battle began with a ferocious and devastating attack by the Nazi Germans on primarily American troops across Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, on December 16, 1944. It represented a desperate attempt by the Germans to rapidly and decisively turn the Allied advance — in progress since the Normandy Invasion on June 6 — into a retreat to the Atlantic. 

    While unsuccessful, the surprise achieved by the Germans and the uncoordinated initial response by the Allies offers several critical business lessons during this time of unprecedented political change and tepid economic growth.

    More
  • 0-1-BattleoftheBulge..jpg

    Sharp and powerful

    In late 1944, the Nazi Germans were desperately pulling back from the  Soviet Red Army advancing through Eastern Europe. They also were retreating in the West, as the Allied army (United States, United Kingdom, and Canada) liberated France and moved eastward toward Germany.

    By the start of December, the Allies’ advance was proceeding faster than expected, and they were beginning to feel the strain of combat fatigue and lengthening supply lines. The Allied General Staff decided to hold positions in the Ardennes Forest with as few combat units as possible, reasoning that the wooded terrain with several river valleys and few roads would not attract German attention.

    But, the Nazis were under pressure from the East and West, and their decision to make sharp and powerful attack in the West was intended to drive the Allies back so that they could then turn their forces to repel the Soviets.

    More
  • 1-0-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    Never expected it

    The Nazis’ response was certainly unexpected:  Their advance caught Allied commanders off guard, creating a “bulge” in the line and disrupting Allied communications, straining resources, and complicating logistics even further. The onset of winter brought low temperatures and heavy snow, slowing the action after the initial advance. Then, heavily overcast skies grounded the Allied air forces that would have immediately moved to support the ground troops. What followed was a six-week struggle to push back the German forces and resume the advance toward victory.

    While the Nazis’ initial assault on the Ardennes was a fleeting success — lasting a few weeks, not months as the Nazis hoped — it did nothing to forestall the eventual success of the Allies and the Soviet Union by May 1945.  Still, the initial tactical success in this offensive reveals some critical lessons that can be directly applied to today’s business environment.

    More
  • 1-1-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    1. The best intelligence …

    The predominant intelligence message of the American headquarters command in early December 1944 was that the Germans were in static defensive positions, and were expected to be that way for months.  That formed the opinion of generals and headquarters staffs, but frontline combat units heard from local people that German units were preparing for an attack.  American units also captured several junior ranking German soldiers who told of preparations for a major attack.  No one in the higher American headquarters accepted and put together the consistent story that the Germans were preparing for a major attack.

    More
  • 1-2-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    The best intelligence comes from the front

    The business lesson is executive teams must constantly be open to listening and hearing things that may go against their own beliefs and experiences.  Listening to the details learned at and reported from front lines, and then assembling those messages into a consistent story, often leads to the best competitive insight.

    More
  • 2-1-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    2. Assume that the competition will …

    The top American commanders adhered to their own conclusions about the results of the Nazi German strategy, dismissing the local ground-level intelligence that pointed to a different outcome.  American commanders also dismissed the combat skills, tactics, strategy, and morale of the German forces.  “How can the Germans fight back,” American commanders reasoned, “when they have been in full retreat?” 

    More
  • 2-2-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    Assume the competition will take the most dangerous course

    The business lesson here is that you must never underestimate the skills, passion, and commitment of your competition.  Indeed, the safe approach to the competition is to expect them to do what will become the most damaging to your position.  In this way, planning and expecting your competition to take the most dangerous path will ensure that you anticipate and plan how to defeat the competition at their most dangerous.  Competitors are planning just like you.  When you plan for the competition to be at their best, you will rarely be surprised.

    More
  • 3-1-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    3. Logistics, not tactics …

    Logistics drives military success in battle.  For both the Nazi Germans and the Allies, it was the logistics of fuel, ammunition, spare parts, food, water, and medical supplies that ultimately decided that military actions on the battlefield.  The German attackers quickly lost their military advantage when the weather cleared to allow Allied attacks on the vulnerable German logistical supplies. 

    More
  • 3-2-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    3. Logistics, not tactics, is the key to success

    For the Allies, the Red Ball Express — and African-American logistical unit — played a critical role supplying General Patton’s counter-attacking tank units with fuel and ammunition, the two most vital military supplies.  Ultimately, the Allies were able to overpower and defeat the Germans with logistics and unequaled combat power, both on the ground and from the air.  The business lesson is that you can have great products and great strategy, but those need to be fully supported with quality manufacturing, great customer service, and the ability to fix and repair critical customer issues.

    More
  • 4-1-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    4. Leadership with humor and humility …

    Following the devastating initial losses and retreat that the Allies took from the German surprise attack, grim faced Allied commanders met to discuss the situation and next steps. Alone among the senior commanders, General George S. Patton expressed his passion and aggressive leadership that they should not just defend but attack aggressively.  After American forces in Bastogne were surrounded and cut off by the enemy, the Germans requested the American commander’s surrender.  The memorably bold and humorous response by Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe — “Nuts!” — both confused and infuriated the German attackers. 

    More
  • 4-2-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    Leadership with humor and humility in the face of adversity wins morale

    Throughout the Battle of the Bulge, American leaders from sergeants to generals used combinations of humor, humility, initiative, bravery, and leadership by example, to calm, inspire, and direct their forces from determined defense to a determined counter-attack — and eventual victory.  The business lesson is that humor and humility are incredible tools of leadership to inspire teams when morale is low and the situation dire.  Indeed, the worse the business situation, the greater importance of leadership humor and humility.

    More
  • 5-1-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    5. Superior technology with inferior strategy …

    When the Germans attacked they revealed some of their latest weapons.  They possessed new tanks, new infantry weapons, and new tactics to make tanks and infantry attack faster.  Even with these great new advantages they were unable to create a victory in the battle. Though they had initial success, their overall concept was deeply flawed and lacked sufficient logistical support. 

    More
  • 5-2-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    Superior technology with inferior strategy will not carry the day

    The business lesson is that even if you have one great product, if your company strategy does not reflect the needs of customers and the strength of your competition, it is unlikely to succeed in the marketplace.

    More
  • 6-0-BattleoftheBulge.jpg

    Critical lessons

    Understanding that great intelligence comes from those closest to the battle, assuming your competitor can chose a dangerous course of action, knowing that supporting your product is as importance as designing it, realizing the vital importance of humble leadership, and knowing superior technology alone is unlikely to win the battle are the critical business lessons from the Battle of the Bulge. 

    Remembering the sacrifice of the soldiers who turned around a desperate battlefield situation and won during the cold and snowy weeks of late 1944 is a great way to remember the military veterans whose courage and sacrifice won World War II.  A better way to remember is to learn the lessons of the Battle of the Bulge, and apply those lessons to your business.

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

The Battle of the Bulge began with a ferocious and devastating attack by the German Army on American troops across Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, on December 16, 1944. It was a desperate attempt to halt the Allied advance — and give the German the opportunity to regroup and resist the Soviet Red Army advancing from the East. While unsuccessful, the surprise achieved by the Nazi German offensive in the Ardennes, and the uncoordinated initial Allied response, offers several critical business lessons during this current time of unprecedented political change and tepid economic growth.

Chad Storlie is the author of “Combat Leader to Corporate Leader” and “Battlefield to Business Success.”  His advises organizations and individuals of ways to translate and apply military skills to business because they produce results immediately and are cost effective.  He is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel with 20+ years of active and reserve service in infantry, Special Forces, and joint headquarters units.  

Chad holds a B.A. from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from Georgetown University, and is an adjunct Lecturer of Marketing at Creighton University in Omaha. In addition to teaching, he is a mid-level marketing executive and has worked in marketing and sales roles for various companies, including General Electric, Comcast, and Manugistics. 
Visit www.combattocorporate.com

Please or Register to post comments.

White Papers & Manufacturing eBooks
Jan 7, 2016
Article

Simplicity in ERP and Manufacturing

Stay on top of the new wave of manufacturing technology with 4 of the latest tactics manufacturers can use to increase growth....More

Featured Products
Corrosion of Metals
Metallurgy Training: Corrosion of Metals
Learn about the physics of seven common types of corrosion and methods for controlling corrosion.
Metallurgy of Steel Heat Treating
Metallurgy Training: Metallurgy of Steel Heat Treating
This is a combination of 3 courses: Metallurgy of Steel, Steel Through Hardening, and Steel Case Hardening.
Principles of Metallurgy
Metallurgy Training: Principles of Metallurgy
Learn how metal composition and various microscopic structures are modified to modify metal strength.

View CatalogView Shopping Cart

Connect With Us
Americanmachinist.com
American Machinist Related Sites
Copyright © 2016 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×