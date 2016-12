Compact, flexible gear shaping machine

The LS 180 F adds to the LIEBHERR portfolio of machines for forming small workpieces in a small-footprint — making it attractive for job shops, “especially (those) with aerospace work,” according to the developers. Outfitted with an electronically operated, movable cutter head slide, the LS 180 F can shape smaller gears in different axial positions, and short set-ups. The machine is likely to be of interest for job shops, especially with aerospace work. It also earns notice for high productivity, being capable of up to 1,500 double strokes per minute, processing workpieces up to 180-mm diameter, maximum module 5 mm.

Shaping continues to be the preferred approach for producing gears as parts for transmissions with minimum available space. For example, cluster gears with limited cutter overrun can be machined in one clamping in the new Liebherr machine, avoiding additional set-ups. (Previously, only larger machines could accommodate such flexible applications, according to Liebherr, as smaller shaping machines did not feature the necessary movable cutter head slide.)

The new cutter head design also enables workpieces with both internal and external gear teeth to be machined in the same clamping operation. To accomplish this, the LS 180 is equipped with a twin-track cam as standard. The LS 180 F continues to be available with a mechanical helical guide. The new version is also compatible with older versions, meaning that existing helical guides and removal cams can be used with the LS 180 F.

“One actual application is, for example, a component used to adjust aircraft landing flaps,” according to Dr. Andreas Mehr at Liebherr-Verzahntechnik GmbH. “Every component features three gears that have to be positioned quite accurately to each other. That is why it is absolutely necessary to machine the entire gear tooth machining procedure in one clamping.”

There are also potential applications the LS 180 F in pump, motorbike, and tractor manufacturing. “This machine is extremely versatile,” Mehr emphasizes. “Given its high stroke rate of 1,500 double strokes per minute, this machine can produce small quantities very cost-effectively.”

