New Functions, Options, Applications Enhance Machine Shop Performance

Entry-level fixture for optical tool-setting

Simple handling for optical setting and measurement was the primary objective for MAPAL in its development of the UNISET-C entry-level system: Its compact design is easily accessible. The measuring arm with optical measuring camera and dimmable backlight source can be easily adjusted in the horizontal and vertical to the desired position using a handle. A sensor controller integrated into the handle activates the laser in the measuring arm when touched.

The laser simplifies quick movement to the desired tool position, as the current camera position is always visible as a red light dot. Fixed tools, in particular, such as solid carbide or PCD tools, can be quickly and easily measured and set using the UNISET-C. The maximum tool diameter is 400 mm, the maximum tool length also 400 mm.

The user-friendly measuring functions of the UNISET software from MAPAL already employed in other setting fixtures have been adapted to the UNISET-C. A simplified operator mode with predefined setting programs for certain tool types makes work easy even for only occasional users of the fixture. Integrated control geometries allow fully automated measurements to be carried out within seconds. The Balluff system is available as an option for faster calling up or protocolling of tool data. The UNISET software can also be expanded and specially adapted to the customer’s operating conditions.

