New Functions, Options, Applications Enhance Machine Shop Performance

Mar 23, 2017
    This week’s best new ideas …

    In machining, cutting, turning, as well as in programming, tooling, and setting up, faster deliveries, better finished part quality, and lower unit costs can often be achieved with incremental changes or adjustments to machine shops’ workflows.

     

    Entry-level fixture for optical tool-setting

    Simple handling for optical setting and measurement was the primary objective for MAPAL in its development of the UNISET-C entry-level system: Its compact design is easily accessible. The measuring arm with optical measuring camera and dimmable backlight source can be easily adjusted in the horizontal and vertical to the desired position using a handle. A sensor controller integrated into the handle activates the laser in the measuring arm when touched.

    The laser simplifies quick movement to the desired tool position, as the current camera position is always visible as a red light dot. Fixed tools, in particular, such as solid carbide or PCD tools, can be quickly and easily measured and set using the UNISET-C. The maximum tool diameter is 400 mm, the maximum tool length also 400 mm.

    The user-friendly measuring functions of the UNISET software from MAPAL already employed in other setting fixtures have been adapted to the UNISET-C. A simplified operator mode with predefined setting programs for certain tool types makes work easy even for only occasional users of the fixture. Integrated control geometries allow fully automated measurements to be carried out within seconds. The Balluff system is available as an option for faster calling up or protocolling of tool data. The UNISET software can also be expanded and specially adapted to the customer’s operating conditions.

    Learn more at www.mapal.com

    Spindle speed increaser

    ANCA’s latest product launch offers greater grinding flexibility with the TX7 spindle speed increaser: customers can now easily grind small Polycrystalline Diamond insert pockets in one simple process, allowing for greater speed and efficiency. Available as an accessory to the TX7 or TXcell, the spindle speed increaser can spin wheels at speeds up to 42,000 revolutions per minute (RPM), catering for very small diameter grinding wheels.

    “Our customers wanted the flexibility to use grinding wheels of under 10-mm diameter, so we have introduced the new spindle speed increaser to meet this need. Getting the right wheel surface speed is a critical factor in efficient grinding applications,” according to Duncan Thompson, ANCA Product manager, “and this new accessory will enable our customers to create high quality tools across an even bigger range of applications.

    “As the name implies, its geared mechanism increases the main machine spindle RPM to a maximum of 42,000 RPM,” he said. Conveniently, the speed increaser can be changed out automatically in the same way as a regular wheel pack. This means it can be used in conjunction with other grinding wheel packs facilitating a wider range of grinding operations.”

    Learn more at www.anca.com

    Online tool drawing software

    ALLIED MACHINE & ENGINEERING, a manufacturer of holemaking and finishing tooling systems, launched the Wohlhaupter Tool-Architect software — a configurator for modular system tools that allows customers to build customized tools online using Wohlhaupter parts.

    This Web-based simulator makes the entire Wohlhaupter inventory available to the customer. It provides a digital bank of every individual part that Wohlhaupter manufactures, in inch or metric measurements. The user can search this bank through various criteria to find the parts they need to build the custom tool they are imagining.

    Once a part is selected, the customer follows a series of user-friendly prompts to select more parts and finish building their tool. Throughout the process the user can monitor the size of their custom tool and ensure that what they build matches their real-life specifications. Once a complete piece is virtually assembled, the program will render the tool in either a 2D or 3D drawing for the customer to view on the computer screen. Each project can be either saved for later adjustment, or sent through a shopping cart option to Wohlhaupter engineers for an estimated price.

    Learn more at www.tool-architect.com

    Hexapod for medium-load, ultra-precision applications

    AEROTECH’s HexGen hexapods for workpiece positioning now includes the HEX300-230HL, for medium-load, ultra-precision applications ranging from sensor testing to synchrotron sample manipulation. The developers claim the HexGen series are the only hexapods that provide guaranteed positioning accuracy specifications below 5 μm.

    The HEX300-230HL is actuated with six high-accuracy struts built with precision preloaded bearings, ball screws, and drive components. Unlike hexapods driven by DC brush servomotors, the HEX300-230HL is driven by Aerotech’s AC brushless, slotless servomotors that maximize its performance and longevity. Directly coupling the AC brushless servomotors to the ball screw results in increased drive stiffness, higher positioning accuracy, and better minimum incremental motion (20 nm in XYZ and 0.2 μrad for θxθyθz), compared to designs using belts, gearheads, or compliant couplings. Specially engineered strut pivot-joints provide low friction and high stiffness, enhancing the hexapod’s overall performance. The HEX300-230HL’s superior structural design offers the user a generous load capacity of up to 45 kg.

    The HEX300-230HL’s platform and base can be modified with user-specific features or mounting patterns. It features a 100-mm diameter clear aperture in the platform, while a 60 mm diameter clear aperture in the base allows workpiece access from the bottom. The base mounting holes adapt directly to English and metric optical tables.

    Learn more at www.aerotech.com

    Ultra-portable laser tracker system

    HEXAGON MANUFACTURING INTELLIGENCE launched its latest laser tracker — the Leica Absolute Tracker AT403 — designed to offer excellent portable metrology performance, with significant improvements in t speed and ease of measurement.

    With full IP54 certification, an operating temperature range of -15°C to 45°C and the introduction of the RapidSight aim alignment tool, the Leica Absolute Tracker AT403 is able to provide CMM capabilities in a wide range of challenging measurement environments. Portable usage is enhanced by WiFi connectivity, providing true access point functionality. The system’s updated distance meter technology is able to make improved use of the Leica B-Probe in terms of measurement speed and usability. It also delivers measurement process speed improvements for reflector measurements and supports the newly introduced continuous measurement functionality, which allows for the measurement of moving points for the first time within this level of the Leica Absolute Tracker range.

    “With this new release we’ve looked to build on the strengths of our existing laser tracker platform and deliver a new tool that really reflects the way we see our customers using our products,” said Matthias Saure, product manager. “That meant portability, robustness, and usability were important concepts for us in this design: we want to give users the capability to quickly and easily get the measurements they need, wherever they need to be done. And of course we have to do that without compromising on the accuracy Hexagon products are known for, and I think with the Leica Absolute Tracker AT403 we’ve achieved exactly that.”

    Learn more at www.HexagonMI.com

    Gantry MTM for large-scale precision, versatility

    The SORALUCE PXG-W was unveiled recently as a new option for maximum precision, productivity, and reliability in large-dimension workpieces: It has a working volume of 1,000 m3 and weighs 500 metric tons. Machine dimensions are 19 m long, 7.25-m clearance between columns, and 7.3 m high. Height is also configurable thanks to the 5 m vertical travel of the crossbeam.

    This highly versatile model is designed to meet the machining requirements for a range of highly demanding parts used in to manufacture machinery for the energy industry, machining of marine and CHP motors, and general machining of large workpieces.

    According to the developers, the PXG-W is designed to maximize productivity through its ability to handle milling and turning operations on the same machine. It will machine large workpieces with a high degree of technical complexity, and makes it possible to machine a range of shapes and sizes. Its distinguishing feature is its ability to handle different machining processes, including turning, milling, boring, drilling and threading, with efficiency and precision. To that end, it has several milling and turning heads with automatic tool changing.

    The work area is split into two “sub-areas.” The surface of the main sub-area is for machining prismatic parts. It is equipped with 12x6m floor plates, and has a load capacity of 25 t/m2. The second sub-area comprises a turning table with a hydrostatic mounting, featuring a 6-m diameter table with a load capacity of 150 t. The turning head has a power rating of 200 kW and a maximum speed of 50 rpm. This enables it to handle large-scale roughing out operations on large-sized parts from various sectors.

    The PXG is fitted with a latest-generation Siemens 840D SL CNC which enables both milling and turning operations to be handled on the same machine, thus reducing the number of set-ups and avoiding difficult transportation and relocation operations when large components are to be machined.

    Learn more at www.danobatgroup.com/Soraluce

    “CAD for CAM” design tools

    shop-tested design tools aimed at getting parts on and off the machine quickly. Modeling tools include not only 3D surfacing and solids, but hole-filling, direct editing without a solids history, geometry repair, and much more.

    Mastercam Design streamlines modeling and editing geometry. It also supports advanced geometry creation, including solid modeling, hybrid machining, NURBS curves and surfaces, 2D and 3D associative dimensioning, surface extension, blending, trimming, splitting, variable filleting, solid modeling, and hybrid modeling to complete your jobs quicker and more efficiently.

    Among the enhancements to Mastercam 2017 Design:
    Optimize — It will repair imported solids (whole bodies or individual faces) by improving the accuracy of edges and by identifying and optimizing blends, allowing other Model Prep functions to work better. Toolpaths on the repaired solid maintain associativity to faces.
    Solid Disassemble — This Model Prep function takes a solid assembly and lays each body out in a single plane. It works on models with and without history, imported from other systems, or created from within Mastercam. The user interface has been improved by allowing users to place each solid body on its own level at the toolpath origin, saving time and extra steps.
    Preprocess Solid — The Surface from Solids function now includes a Preprocess solid option that can help clean up errors in imported solids by assisting in the conversion of solid faces into surfaces. Mastercam makes a copy of the body, prepares it, and then creates surfaces from this body. After the conversion, Mastercam deletes the preprocessed body, leaving the original intact.

    Learn more at www.mastercamdesigntools.com

    CNC turning center for training

    EMCO is introducing a high-performance PC-controlled 2-axis CNC turning machine — the Concept TURN 60 — that meets industrial standards in terms of construction and is a powerful machine for industrial training.

    With the intensifying competition and increasing requirements for product quality, productivity and flexibility, demands for well-qualified employees also continue to rise. EMCO Industrial Training is a modular training concept to prepare employees for the specific production requirements and provide them with targeted training. EMCO has developed and provides a range of training CNC machine tools, including turning centers and machining centers plus courseware.

    The machine base of the CT 60 has been designed to provide state-of-the-art training for modern industrial machining: thanks to its inclined-bed design and the use of modern profile rail guides, the CT 60 offers high levels of rigidity and robustness.

    The positioning of the tool turret above the center of rotation is also based on industrial machines. The machine's operation with, for example, an enabling switch and operating mode selection switch, demonstrates its industry-oriented design, and all this is based on the current turning machine standard ISO 23125.

    Training can be provided on all CNC industry controls that are common on the market, thanks to the concept of interchangeable control. The conversion to another control system is carried out within a minute by calling up the respective software and by simply replacing the controller specific module. Up to eight different control systems can be installed and taught on one single machine. Learn more at www.emco-world.com

    Small CO2 laser for compact machine tools

    A new, 120-W CO2 laser from COHERENT offers a 30% better power/volume ratio than most competitive lasers in this class, so it’s possible to build more compact, laser-based systems for space-constrained, industrial applications. Additionally, the Cx-10 offers a novel combination of performance and reliability features to deliver both superior processing results and lower total cost of ownership.

    Specifically, the Cx-10 delivers a shorter pulse fall time than other waveguide CO2 lasers at this power level, which translates directly into a smaller heat affected zone (HAZ) on the work piece, as well as increased throughput speeds. Exceptional power stability further ensures process uniformity and repeatable results, which is especially important in thin film processing applications. Reliability in the Cx-10 is enhanced through an integrated RF power supply and a modular RF board, which aids field serviceability.

    Learn more at www.coherent.com

    Additive simulation coming in new CAM release

    The next version of VERICUT – CGTech’s CNC simulation, verification and optimization software – will include an additive manufacturing simulation function, the developer indicated in a recent user group meeting.

    “Additive manufacturing applications are limitless for manufacturers,” according to Gene Granata, Vericut Product Manager. “CGTech has always been forward thinking. Adding this cutting-edge technology to Vericut provides unique solutions that address the needs of our customers taking advantage of the rapidly expanding AM market.”

    The new AM capability in Vericut V8.1 simulates the same NC code that will drive the CNC machine, so companies will be able to perform virtual experiments combining additive and “subtractive” manufacturing processes, to determine optimal safe “hybrid” production methods. “This gives our customers a competitive edge to create, customize, and/or repair products, and in the process, redefine current production technology,” Granata added.

    Vericut V8.1 has an expected release date of March 31. Learn more at www.cgtech.com

Every machine shop is aware of its competition, constantly working to improve its operating results. And if they’re not aware of their competitors, they are mindful that their customers and prospective customers want faster deliveries, better finished part quality, and lower unit costs. Some of the pressure this puts on machine-shop decisionmakers can be address by large capital investments, but not always: sometimes the improvement can be achieved incrementally. Here’s a list of new functions, options, and applications for improving machine shops’ results … that caught our attention this week.

