The first step in transforming your existing processes to Lean Manufacturing processes is to map them out. You’ll want to imagine that your existing processes are the starting point, and a finely tuned, smooth-running, lean facility is your destination; then, draw it all out—literally. There’s no better tool for this kind of process mapping than a nice, big whiteboard. Not only will you use your whiteboard in the initial mapping, you’ll continue to use it to map out various other processes for problem solving, analysis, and training along the way.

Invest in a high-quality, very large board and plenty of good, dry erase markers in several colors.