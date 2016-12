Hybrid multi-tasking with multi-laser deposition

MAZAK is advancing its hybrid multi-tasking machine technology with the introduction of its new Integrex i-200S AM (additive manufacturing), which features an innovative multi-laser deposition system so its capable of both additive and subtractive capabilities. “Shops can not only turn, mill and drill, but also build part features and perform laser marking all on the same machine and in single setups for Done in One® production,” according to the developer.

The Integrex i-200S AM is recommended for demanding applications like aerospace components, metal cladding for chemical plant valves, and the repair of dies and turbine blades. It also excels at producing mid-size complex components because it’s possible to “quickly and easily grow part features.” That capability cuts production time significantly and conserves large volumes of raw materials typically machined away when parts are produced solely by subtractive operations.

In addition to two turning spindles and a milling turret, the Integrex i-200S AM features dual laser cladding heads/additive manufacturing nozzles that provide options for both high and fine rates of metal deposition. The two cladding heads complement each other (similar to roughing and finishing tools) and reside in the tool magazine with the machine’s automatic tool changer, which loads/unloads them into/from the milling turret as needed.

During operation, the Integrex i-200S AM uses fiber laser heat to melt the chosen metal powder that will be used to the grow near-net-shape 3D forms. The cladding heads apply the molten material layer by layer, each of which solidifies as the desired part surface or features grows. Once the part features are grown to near-net shapes, the Integrex i-200S AM applies one or more of its subtractive operations —five-axis milling, turning, hobbing and contouring — to process the part complete.

