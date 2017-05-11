American Machinist
Home > Events > conference > Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation

Events

RSS

Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation

June 6th - 7th, 2017 • Chicago, IL
+ to calendar

CIMdata, Inc., a PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces the agenda topics for its upcoming workshop, Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation: Challenges, Strategies, Tools, & Best Practices for Business Success. The workshop will take at the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII), in Chicago. 

The Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation workshop is the must-attend event for industrial organizations and product development solution providers interested in learning about "model-driven engineering" strategies and solutions that will enable on-going product and manufacturing innovation to create competitive advantage, minimize total lifecycle costs, and drive top line revenue growth. 

Over the course of the one and one-half day workshop, sessions will be held on the following critical topics:
•  The Digital Thread Revolution: From Digital Artifacts to Model-Centric Engineering and Beyond Establishing an Industry-wide Consensus for Design Data Exchange 
•  Computer-aided Innovation Tools 
•  Model-based Design 
•  Model-based Definition Design and Simulation Challenges in Advanced Manufacturing 
•  Solving Big Engineering Challenges with Collaborative Innovation 
•  System Modeling, Simulation, and Interoperability - the view from an end user 
•  Simulation Led Innovation - The promise, the pitfalls, and business imperative for ever better products and business execution 
•  Opportunities and Challenges When Implementing System Modeling and Simulation Capabilities for MBSE 
•  Collaboration Standards for Model-Based Engineering 
•  Application Use Cases, Technology Challenges, and ROI Justification for Investing in Digital Twins 
•  Organizational and People Issues in implementing MBSE  

CIMdata's Product & Manufacturing Innovation Workshop

Location Details

Javascript is required to view this map.
Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute
Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute

1415 North Cherry Avenue
Chicago, Illinois 60642
United States

Are You Registered for Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation?

CIMdata's Product & Manufacturing Innovation Workshop

Please or Register to post comments.

Upcoming Events
RSS
View All Events
Americanmachinist.com
American Machinist Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×