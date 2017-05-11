Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation

June 6th - 7th, 2017 • Chicago, IL

CIMdata, Inc., a PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces the agenda topics for its upcoming workshop, Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation: Challenges, Strategies, Tools, & Best Practices for Business Success. The workshop will take at the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII), in Chicago.

The Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation workshop is the must-attend event for industrial organizations and product development solution providers interested in learning about "model-driven engineering" strategies and solutions that will enable on-going product and manufacturing innovation to create competitive advantage, minimize total lifecycle costs, and drive top line revenue growth.

Over the course of the one and one-half day workshop, sessions will be held on the following critical topics:

• The Digital Thread Revolution: From Digital Artifacts to Model-Centric Engineering and Beyond Establishing an Industry-wide Consensus for Design Data Exchange

• Computer-aided Innovation Tools

• Model-based Design

• Model-based Definition Design and Simulation Challenges in Advanced Manufacturing

• Solving Big Engineering Challenges with Collaborative Innovation

• System Modeling, Simulation, and Interoperability - the view from an end user

• Simulation Led Innovation - The promise, the pitfalls, and business imperative for ever better products and business execution

• Opportunities and Challenges When Implementing System Modeling and Simulation Capabilities for MBSE

• Collaboration Standards for Model-Based Engineering

• Application Use Cases, Technology Challenges, and ROI Justification for Investing in Digital Twins

• Organizational and People Issues in implementing MBSE