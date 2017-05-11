Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation
CIMdata, Inc., a PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces the agenda topics for its upcoming workshop, Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation: Challenges, Strategies, Tools, & Best Practices for Business Success. The workshop will take at the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII), in Chicago.
The Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation workshop is the must-attend event for industrial organizations and product development solution providers interested in learning about "model-driven engineering" strategies and solutions that will enable on-going product and manufacturing innovation to create competitive advantage, minimize total lifecycle costs, and drive top line revenue growth.
Over the course of the one and one-half day workshop, sessions will be held on the following critical topics:
• The Digital Thread Revolution: From Digital Artifacts to Model-Centric Engineering and Beyond Establishing an Industry-wide Consensus for Design Data Exchange
• Computer-aided Innovation Tools
• Model-based Design
• Model-based Definition Design and Simulation Challenges in Advanced Manufacturing
• Solving Big Engineering Challenges with Collaborative Innovation
• System Modeling, Simulation, and Interoperability - the view from an end user
• Simulation Led Innovation - The promise, the pitfalls, and business imperative for ever better products and business execution
• Opportunities and Challenges When Implementing System Modeling and Simulation Capabilities for MBSE
• Collaboration Standards for Model-Based Engineering
• Application Use Cases, Technology Challenges, and ROI Justification for Investing in Digital Twins
• Organizational and People Issues in implementing MBSE
Location Details
1415 North Cherry Avenue
Chicago, Illinois 60642
United States