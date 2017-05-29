The Bombardier CS300 aircraft, shown in Swiss International Air Lines livery. The airline has ordered 30 of the CS Series narrow-body jets.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft delivered the first CS300 aircraft to Swiss International Air Lines at its assembly complex in Mirabel, Canada. “The C Series aircraft program continues getting strong momentum with its successful entry into service with Swiss and today, the launch airline becomes the first one to take delivery of both the CS100 and the CS300 models,” stated Rob Dewar, Bombardier’s vice president for C Series Aircraft Program. “

The C Series airliners demonstrate robust in-service performance to date and we are confident that Swiss International will also benefit from a smooth entry-into-service with the CS300 aircraft,” he added.

Swiss’s first CS300 aircraft is scheduled to enter service on June 1, with its maiden commercial flight taking passengers from Geneva to Heathrow (London.)

Bombardier’s CSeries is a family of narrow-body, twin-engine, medium-range jets, introduced last year and developed for the single-aisle aircraft market dominated by the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 series. Other aircraft in that market segment include Comac’s C919 and Embraer’s 190 series aircraft.

The CSeries incorporates advanced materials in an advanced aerodynamic design, and is powered by a set of Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G geared turbofan engines. The OEM claims its C Series aircraft delivers “a greater-than 10% unit cost advantage compared to similarly-sized, re-engined aircraft.”

The CS300 is configured to carry 130-160 passengers. Twelve C Series aircraft have been delivered to date, and Swiss (which has nine CS100s in service) will be the first airline to operate both the CS100 and CS300 variants. It was the launch customer for the CS100 last summer, and the CS300 was launched late last year by Air Baltic. Swiss will be the first airline to operate both variants, and it has ordered a total of 30 CS100 and CS300 jets.