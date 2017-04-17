The KC-130 is Lockheed Martin-designed and built, extended-range tanker aircraft, a modified version of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

Rolls-Royce was awarded a $372.5-million contract by the U.S. Dept. of Defense to conduct depot-level repair on AE 21000D3 engines for KC-130J aircraft, in support of the U.S. Marine Corps and South Korean defense forces. According to the Pentagon, the contract was based on competitive bidding procured via electronic requests, which elicited two other offers.

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will run through April 2022.

The repair work will be assigned to different Rolls-Royce depots, including Oakland, Calif., Winnipeg, Man., Alverca, Portugal, Farnborough, England, and Indianapolis, Ind.

Rolls’ Indianapolis plant develops, assembles, and tests engines installed in defense aircraft and civil helicopters, regional and business jets, and naval and marine vessels. Rolls-Royce also conducts aerospace R&D in Indianapolis, a program known as LibertyWorks. In 2015, the OEM initiated a nearly $600-million program to modernize that manufacturing operation and institute new technology research programs.

The AE 2100D3 is a Rolls-Royce turboprop engine fixed with a “new technology,” six-bladed Dowty propeller, for use on the Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules aircraft and its variants. The AE 2100 series shares a common core with the commercial AE line of engines, and was developed to power transports, long-range maritime patrol aircraft, and high-speed regional aircraft.

The KC-130 is Lockheed Martin-designed and built, extended-range tanker aircraft, a modified version of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. The four-engine turboprop aircraft designed and built by Lockheed Martin. Originally developed as a troop, medivac, and cargo transport aircraft, also been adapted for use as a gunship, for airborne assault missions, search and rescue missions, reconnaissance, and various other roles. According to Lockheed, it delivers a “unique mix of versatility and performance to complete any mission, anytime, anywhere.”

The KC-130J is the most recent variant, a replacement for the KC-130F, KC-130R, and KC-130T variants aircraft.