Rolls-Royce has a $300-million order from Indonesia’s Lion Air to supply Trent 700 engines for three new Airbus A330 aircraft. The order also includes engine-service coverage under Rolls-Royce’s TotalCare® package. Rolls also supplied Trent 700 engines for three A330s ordered previously by Lion Air.

The Trent 700 is a high-bypass turbofan engine, the first entry in Rolls-Royce’s Trent engine series.

According to Rolls-Royce, the Trent 700 offers the best fuel burn, emissions, and noise performance among comparable jet engines. It noted the Trent 700 engine has won more than 70% of new orders involving the Airbus A330 series over the past four years, with a similar percentage on track for future A330 deliveries. More than 1,600 Trent 700s are in service or under “firm” order.

Lion Air, a low-cost carrier based in Jakarta and serving 79 destinations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, already operates three A330s, all powered by Trent 700 engines.

The A330 is a medium/long-range twin-engine wide-body aircraft, capable of carrying up to 335 passengers or 70 metric tons of cargo.

“These aircraft are an exciting addition to our wide-body fleet, allowing us to deliver new routes for our customers,” according to Edward Sirait, CEO, Lion Group. “We have already seen the economic advantages of the Trent 700 and TotalCare service with our in-service aircraft and we are very pleased to continue with this combination for our new aircraft.”

TotalCare is a premium engine service program developed to improve engine reliability, increase “time on wing,” and maximize engine service.