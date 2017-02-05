American Machinist
Global Steel Production Rose in 2016, Just Barely

Feb 5, 2017
    The world’s output

    Global raw steel production rose to 1.628 billion metric tons for 2016, up by 0.8% compared to 2015, according to the World Steel Association.  The result is in line with World Steel’s Short-Range Outlook for steel demand issued last fall, which projected an increase of 0.2% to 1.501 billion metric tons in 2016, after a 3.0% decline in 2015.

    Steelmaking is one of the world’s most widely distributed basic industries. The World Steel Association reports tonnage and capacity utilization data for carbon and carbon alloy steel in 66 nations; production of stainless and specialty alloy steels are not included.

  • 2-2016WorldCrudeSteelProd-800.jpg

    The matter of China

    China has been the overwhelming leader in raw steel production for more than a decade. Though that nation’s economic planners have implemented plans to consolidate ownership groups and eliminate outdated capacity, China continues to produce nearly half of all raw steel worldwide.

    Illustration:
    World Steel Assn.
  • 4-2016WorldCrudeSteelProdTop10-800.jpg

    No change in the ranks

    The 2016 ranking of steelmaking nations by tons produced remained unchanged from 2015. China’s raw steel output rose 1.2% to 808.4 million metric tons, despite policies in place to consolidate surplus capacity there. China’s share of global raw steel production increased from 49.4% in 2015 to 49.6% in 2016.

    Illustration:
    World Steel Assn.
  • 6-2016WorldCrudeSteelProdTrend-800.jpg

    Average, no better

    Global steel production continued its 2015 weakness into 2016, with monthly output peaking for the year during May at 139.6 million metric tons. The remainder of the year presented a series of ups and downs — and an average monthly production total of 133.6 million metric tons.

    Illustration:
    World Steel Assn.
  • 3-2016WorldCrudeSteelProdShare-800_0.jpg

    Capacity under adjustment

    Global steel production has been wavering since 2013, in response to steadily weak industrial demand. While the recent consolidation efforts in China are showing some results, steelmakers elsewhere in the world have been reducing surplus capacity on an ongoing basis for more than five years.

    Illustration:
    World Steel Assn.
  • 5-2016WorldCrudeSteelProdCapU-800.jpg

    Marginal adjustment

    Efforts to reduce excess steelmaking capacity are barely evident in the capacity utilization totals for 2016: The raw steel capacity utilization rate across 66 countries was 69.3% for the full year, compared to 69.7% in 2015.

    Illustration:
    World Steel Assn.
  • 7-2016WorldCrudeSteelProdBilletCC-800.jpg

    Weak recovery forecast

    In its latest semi-annual Short Range Outlook report for global steel demand, World Steel Assn. forecast an increase of 0.2% to 1.501 billion metric tons in 2016, after a 3.0% decline in 2015. For 2017, the Outlook is for a 0.5% increase, to 1.51 billion metric tons.

Raw raw steel production rose just 0.8% year-over-year during 2016, with a 12-month total of 1.628 billion metric tons for the year. Steel output decreased in Europe, North and South America, and Africa, but it rose in Asia, Russia and the CIS, the Middle East, and Oceania. The totals are compiled and reported by The World Steel Association, whose members are steel producing companies in 66 nations.

