Global Steel Production Rose in 2016, Just Barely

Global Steel Production Rose in 2016, Just BarelyFeb 5, 2017
Decreased output in developed markets behind a less-than-1% increase in raw steel output
Raw raw steel production rose just 0.8% year-over-year during 2016, with a 12-month total of 1.628 billion metric tons for the year. Steel output decreased in Europe, North and South America, and Africa, but it rose in Asia, Russia and the CIS, the Middle East, and Oceania. The totals are compiled and reported by The World Steel Association, whose members are steel producing companies in 66 nations.