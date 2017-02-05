Global Steel Production Rose in 2016, Just Barely

The world’s output

Global raw steel production rose to 1.628 billion metric tons for 2016, up by 0.8% compared to 2015, according to the World Steel Association. The result is in line with World Steel’s Short-Range Outlook for steel demand issued last fall, which projected an increase of 0.2% to 1.501 billion metric tons in 2016, after a 3.0% decline in 2015.

Steelmaking is one of the world’s most widely distributed basic industries. The World Steel Association reports tonnage and capacity utilization data for carbon and carbon alloy steel in 66 nations; production of stainless and specialty alloy steels are not included.