Bombardier Transportation introduced two new electric locomotive models to its portfolio for the European rail market, noting the new options allow it to present the “most modern and comprehensive range of electric locomotives” in the sector. The new Bombardier Traxx MS3 (multi-system) and DC3 (direct current) locomotives join the Traxx AC3 locomotive, which is powered by alternating current.

The MS3 can be operated under the four voltages commonly found in Europe, while DC3 version can operate on direct current routes (e.g., in Italy, Poland.)

Bombardier Transportation is a Berlin-based subsidiary of the Canadian manufacturer, and develops and supplies rail technology, from trains and sub-systems to signaling. Its Traxx platform has an estimated 1,750 locomotives in service in Europe.

“Our new locomotive platform offers operators suitable solutions for all electrification systems,” commented Michael Fohrer, president for Locomotives and Light Rail Vehicles for Bombardier Transportation.

The group noted that compared to similar locomotives the new Traxx models will be able to pull one additional carriage each and their “degree of efficiency” will be 1.9% higher, meaning that operators can save around €170,000 (est. $184,700) over a 30-year service life. The new models also offer an “Ecomode” that would cut overall energy consumption by 5% by switching off individual traction motors.

In addition, the locomotives are designed for condition-based and modular maintenance, which will reduce downtime by making mechanical service faster and easier.

“The advantages are mainly in the areas of tractive power, economical and ecological operation and tailor-made service variants,” Fohrer continued. “Our new platform will enable operators to rely upon the ‘Last Mile Feature’ across all of Europe, making it possible to bridge non-electrified track sections in harbors and borders as well as compensate for power failure.”