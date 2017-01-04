The 737 MAX 8 is a twin-engine, narrow-body jet, one of three models in a series being developed as the replacement for Boeing’s 737 Next Generation series, and the fourth generation of the 737 family.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes started the year strong with a new order from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) for 75 jets, a total that Boeing valued at $8.25 billion at current list prices. The order for another series of the OEM’s 737 MAX 8 aircraft brings GECAS’ order total for that series to 170 jets, the largest current placement with Boeing by any aircraft-leasing agency.

The jet-builder did not indicate a delivery schedule for the new aircraft.

GECAS owns and/or services a fleet of more than 1,950 commercial aircraft (narrow-body, wide-body, regional, turboprop, freighter jets and helicopters) that it provides via lease, purchase/leaseback, and similar services, with about 270 customers in 75 countries.

“These new orders will enable GECAS to serve our clients’ needs — assisting in managing their fleets, transitioning aircraft and providing new equipment,” stated president and CEO Alec Burger. “Our customers want the latest technology and fuel efficiency, and the CFM International LEAP-1B engines on these aircraft deliver outstanding productivity and reliability in the single-aisle market.”

The 737 MAX 8 is a twin-engine, narrow-body jet being developed as the replacement for Boeing’s 737 Next Generation series, and the fourth generation of the 737 family that Boeing introduced in 1967. The CFM International (a GE Aviation joint venture) LEAP-1B engines, and further changes to the airframe and wings (e.g., split-tip winglets), are intended to improve fuel-efficiency and aerodynamic performance.

Boeing reports it has 3,419 orders for the 737 MAX series’ three variants, and calls it “the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.” The first delivery of a 737 MAX series is scheduled for May, to Norwegian Air Shuttle.

“When it comes to demand, this order shows the MAX 8 remains at the heart of the single-aisle market,” stated Brad McMullen, v.p. - North America and Leasing Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We appreciate the confidence GECAS has in the 737 MAX, and look forward to seeing the airplanes placed with carriers all over the world.”