Boeing Commercial Airplanes released a summary of its aircraft orders and deliveries for 2016, calling the totals “strong” and noting it had “achieved several airplane program milestones.” In particular, it highlighted that its jet delivery total reached 748 aircraft across its five programs (737, 747, 767, 777, and 787), which tops the target of 745 aircraft that it set for itself.

As for new aircraft orders, Boeing reported it logged contracts for 668 new aircraft, which it valued at $94.1 billion at the current list prices. The OEM’s year-end backlog of new orders is 5,715 aircraft contracted but as yet unbuilt.

While fulfilling its own targets, the summary shows the changes in commercial aircraft sector since 2015, when Boeing set a new record for deliveries and topped its own forecast by delivering 762 aircraft, and also recorded new orders for 769 jets.

The 737 program continues to be the strongest among Boeing’s five series, drawing 550 new orders during 2016, demonstrating the ongoing demand for single-aisle jets as new capacity and replacements for older aircraft. Boeing is due to deliver the first 737 MAX aircraft during 2017, the fourth-generation of that twin-engine series.

Boeing reports it has 4,452 unfilled orders for the 737 MAX series’ three variants, and calls it “the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.” In 2017, Boeing will mark the 737 series’ 50th anniversary.

Boeing also noted positive developments in its 777 and 787 programs during 2016. A new manufacturing center for composite wings for the new 777X aircraft opened in Everett, Wash.; that long-range aircraft is due to make its commercial debut in 2020.

Assembly started for the 787-10 at North Charleston, S.C., during 2016. That is the last of three variants for the Dreamliner series, which has achieved 500 deliveries since its commercial debut in 2011.