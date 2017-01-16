The A320neo is the “new engine option” for the Airbus A320 narrow-body aircraft (the original design is now referred to as the A320ceo, or “current engine option”), with a choice of CFM International’s LEAP-1A or Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engine.

Flynas, a low-coast carrier headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ordered 60 new A320neo aircraft from Airbus SAS, and at the same time converted an order for 20 A320ceo jets booked earlier to A320neo aircraft, meaning a total of 80 of the new design. The total order is now valued at $8.6 billion.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2018 and proceed through 2026.

According to Airbus, the A320neo is “the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft,” with more than 5,000 orders from 90 customers since its launch in 2010. Along with the new engine, and “sharklet” wing tips that contribute to greater fuel savings, the A320neo also offers significantly improved environmental performance.

Flynas currently has 26 A320ceo jets in service. The “all Airbus” airline has operated over 260,000 flights and carried more than 30 million passengers since its launch in 2007.

“With the introduction of the new aircraft technology, we are confident of our ability to provide best services to our customers,” according to Ayed Al Jeaid, chairman of NAS Holding Group.

John Leahy, chief operating officer - Customers, for Airbus, said “the additional A320neo aircraft will continue to support Flynas’ growth plans as a leading low-cost carrier in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing aviation sector.”