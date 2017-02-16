MyMakino Customer Portal: A Valuable Tool to Enhance Your Makino Experience

Makino has developed MyMakino, a web portal that provides a personalized, secure interface between you and Makino. This tool equips you with information that can help your manufacturing operation and relationship with your supplier. MyMakino has specific machine service history and responses to frequently asked questions and other technical advice. Users can view and download manuals, watch instructional videos and much more. Learn how to register now and begin a new digital experience with Makino.

