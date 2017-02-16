American Machinist
Home > Events > webinar > MyMakino Customer Portal: A Valuable Tool to Enhance Your Makino Experience

Events

RSS

MyMakino Customer Portal: A Valuable Tool to Enhance Your Makino Experience

Thursday, February 16, 2017
+ to calendar

Makino has developed MyMakino, a web portal that provides a personalized, secure interface between you and Makino. This tool equips you with information that can help your manufacturing operation and relationship with your supplier. MyMakino has specific machine service history and responses to frequently asked questions and other technical advice. Users can view and download manuals, watch instructional videos and much more. Learn how to register now and begin a new digital experience with Makino.

All webinars start at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT unless otherwise noted.

 

MyMakino Customer Portal

Are You Registered for MyMakino Customer Portal: A Valuable Tool to Enhance Your Makino Experience?

MyMakino Customer Portal

Please or Register to post comments.

Upcoming Events
RSS
View All Events
Americanmachinist.com
American Machinist Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×