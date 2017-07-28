Milltronics USA New Product Open House

Friday, July 28, 2017 • Waconia, MN

Milltronics USA is pleased to invite you to a New Product Open House in Waconia, Minn. New products will be on display, with live demos, including the brand new VK4II CNC knee mill with unique MillSlide™ Z-axis; and the new SL8-II CNC slant bed lathe. Many other cost-saving machines also will be on display, with live demos and sales, service, applications and engineering staff ready to help solve your manufacturing challenges.

New Series machines on display with live demos will include:

New VK4-II CNC knee mill with a unique MillSlide™ Z-axis – experienced operators not required with the 8200B control;

VM2515 compact footprint, cost effective vertical machining center with new 9000 Series control;

VM4020 popular 40x20-in., high-value vertical with Milltronics fourth-axis rotary table and new 9000 Series control;

VM3018IL bigger, heavier, stronger inline performance vertical with more features standard and new 9000 Series control;

VM6030XP #50 taper heavy-duty vertical machining center designed for the tough stuff, with new 9000 Series control;

NEW SL8-II CNC slant-bed turning center features robust true slant bed design, roller ways for rigidity, direct-coupled ballscrews, and more.

Other machines we will have on display include:

RH20 rigid-head open bed mill;

ML26 CNC combo Lathe;

BR8100IL high-speed bridge mill