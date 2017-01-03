Italian manufacturers reportedly are benefiting by a new tax provision that allows them to claim credits up to 250% of the value of their capital investments in high-technology products. The so-called Industry 4.0 tax incentive was promoted and implemented by the now ousted government of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. As a result, Ucimu is forecasting domestic consumption of machine tool technologies will rise 6.9% in 2017.

Further, the group predicts its members’ production of machine tool products will rise 4% year on year for 2017m, to €5.7 billion (or roughly $5.93 billion), the record high set in 2008.

Ucimu is a trade association representing Italian manufacturers of machines tools, robotics and automation systems, and auxiliary products.

Related

EU Machine Tool Builders Relying on Domestic Demand

Solid Increase in Demand for Italian Machine Tool Builders

“After three consecutive years of double-digit growth of the domestic market, we want to remain cautious, but as I look around and speak with our members, I am convinced that the growth rate of domestic demand will be higher by a large amount,” Ucimu president Massimo Carboniero said.

Carboniero is also the general manager and co-owner of Omera, a manufacturer of mechanical and hydraulic metal forming machinery. He claimed his firm is among those seeing the benefits of the tax-code changes.

“Italy has started investing again and in 2017 the entire sector has a unique opportunity: taking advantage of the government plan for advanced technology,” Carboniero said. “The measures will give a further boost to demand of machinery and innovative technologies to digitize the factories.”

Also for 2017, Ucimu forecasts Italian machine-tool exports to rise 1.7% year-over-year (having fallen 3.3% in 2016) to a total of €3.3 billion (est. $3.4 billion.)