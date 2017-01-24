1,500 of the most commonly requested replacement parts are now available from Ford’s Omnicraft line, including oil filters, brake pads, brake rotors, loaded struts, starters, and alternators.

Ford Motor Co.’s Customer Service Division is establishing a new brand for a line of replacement automotive parts that will be supplied to Ford dealers, allowing them to offer a new option to customers for Ford and non-Ford vehicles. The new Omnicraft line includes 1,500 of the most commonly requested parts now available, including oil filters, brake pads, brake rotors, loaded struts, starters, and alternators.

Ford indicated the number of parts to be available from the Omnicraft line would include 10,000 or more, eventually, “for customer convenience.”

Omnicraft will join Ford’s Motorcraft brand of replacement parts for Ford vehicles.

Ford has not indicated its investment to establish the Omnicraft line, nor, significantly, where the parts will be manufactured.

One objective for the launch is to help help Ford and Lincoln dealers increase their sales margins. More than that, according to Frederiek Toney, president, Global Ford Customer Service Division, “Omnicraft is a significant benefit to any vehicle owner who needs parts or to have their vehicle serviced.

“Now, owners of non-Ford vehicles have access to quality parts at a competitive price, backed by Ford and installed by Ford’s world-class certified technicians,” Toney continued.

Omnicraft parts will begin to be available at Ford’s 3,200 Ford and Lincoln dealerships in the U.S. later this month, he said.