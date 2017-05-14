The A321ceo is the “current engine option” of the short- to medium-range, narrow-body aircraft, designed to carry up to 236 passengers with a maximum range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Delta Air Lines has placed a new order with Airbus SAS for 30 A321ceo aircraft, its fourth order in as many years for the twin-engine aircraft. The carrier took delivery of its first A321 last March, and now has ordered a total of 112 A321s, the largest jet in its A320 series.

At the reported book value of the A321, the new order is worth about $3.45 billion. The A321 reportedly is Delta’s primary choice to replace older aircraft in its fleet. Currently, the carrier has 187 Airbus aircraft, including 145 A320 family aircraft and 42 A330 wide-body jets.

The A321ceo is the “current engine option” of the short- to medium-range, narrow-body aircraft powered by dual CFM56 turbo-shaft engines. It is designed to carry up to 236 passengers with a maximum range of 3,200 nautical miles or 5,900 km (or 3,700 miles.)

The OEM detailed that all of the A321s ordered by Delta will feature the fuel-saving “Sharklets” lightweight composite wingtip devices that contribute to fuel-burn savings of up to 4% over the previous design. This design detail, and the environmental advantages it achieves, allows carriers an option to extend a jet’s range up to 100 nautical miles/185 km (or 115 miles), or to increase payload capacity by 1000 lbs./450 kg.

The A321 is one of the aircraft that Airbus assembles at its North American assembly operation in Mobile, Ala. Airbus noted that Delta received its first U.S.-built A321 last year, and confirmed that “many of Delta’s A321s are delivered from the Mobile plant. By the end of this year, the North American assembly line is expected to produce four aircraft per month, mostly for U.S. customers.

“Delta’s vote of confidence in the A321ceo, which takes the airline now to more than 100 of the type on order, demonstrates the passenger, operator, and investor appeal of this aircraft,” stated John Leahy, chief operating officer – Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “The A320 family truly delivers unsurpassed comfort, economy and reliability for airlines like Delta that pay attention to what their customers want.”