As an industrial sector, additive manufacturing (AM) technology suppliers increased their revenues by 17.4% year-over-year during 2016, a solid growth rate but considerably less than the prior year’s 25.9% expansion. The change may be attributed to declining revenues for the two largest suppliers, with a considerable increase in the number of manufacturers developing and supplying AM systems.

These conclusions are drawn from the new publication of the Wohlers Report 2017, an annual analysis of the AM sector, produced by Wohlers Associates Inc., a consulting firm.

According to the report, 97 manufacturers produced and sold additive manufacturing systems in 2016, increasing from 62 suppliers in 2015 and 49 in 2014. “This wave of development and commercialization is putting pressure on the established producers of AM systems,” observed Wohlers Associates.

This is the 22nd edition of the Wohlers Report, which includes information drawn from 100 service providers, 61 industrial system manufacturers, and 19 producers of third-party materials and desktop 3D printers. It also includes data from 76 AM experts, and organizations in 31 countries.

No other published analysis of the AM industry is supported by so much hard data, coupled with such a strong group of specialists worldwide. Together, they form the basis for computing growth, analyzing trends, and forecasting the future.

Wohlers Report 2017 also provides a history of AM technology, applications, materials, processes, and equipment manufacturers. In addition, it documents R&D, investment, and activities in government, academia, and industry.

The 344-page Wohlers Report 2017 includes 28 charts and graphs, 26 tables, and 232 photographs and illustrations, and has over 160 pages of supplemental online information that is available to buyers of the report. For more information, or to purchase the report, visit Wohlers Associates.