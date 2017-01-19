American Machinist
2017’s First New Technologies for Machine Shops

Jan 19, 2017
    This week’s best new ideas …

    Machine shop operators appreciate power, precision, and performance, but they’re also open to change. What seemed new and novel six months ago may have become standard practice, or even passé — and so they’re ready to hear about improvements on almost any topic: machining capabilities, program revisions, material selections, tooling design, workholding capabilities, automation concepts … just give them a pitch and they’ll move in for a closer look. The first manufacturing technology product announcements for 2017 cover the full range of possibilities.  Take a close look at this week’s #NewMachineShopTechnologies

    Photo:
    Makino
    More
  • B-0118AM-Makinoa120nxHMC-800.jpg

    Speed and accuracy for massive part

    MAKINO has a new entry in its nx-series, the a120nx, the largest platform to date in that line of horizontal machining centers, and the developer noted it is built to take on oversized structural components for industrial equipment, diesel engines and semiconductor manufacturing, while delivering high levels of speed and accuracy.

     “You can’t approach big parts the same way you would any other part, and that’s why everything about the a120nx is sized for heavy-duty manufacturing,” according to John Einberger, product line manager. “We wanted to employ the proven designs of our other nx-series machines, such as three-point leveling and tiered column design, while ensuring that the machine could mechanically handle the unique challenges of large workpiece machining processes.”

    The a120nx features vast X-, Y- and Z-axis travels of 74.8 in., 63 in., and 66.9 in. (1,900 mm, 1,600 mm and 1,700 mm, respectively), and the machine’s standard, large pallet size of 39.4 in. by 39.4 in. provides capacity for parts weighing up to 11,000 lb. The machine’s automatic pallet changer switches from one pallet to the next in 38 seconds, minimizing non-cut times for the highest levels of productivity. Capable of storing up to 204 tools of wide-ranging sizes and designs, the a120nx accommodates tools up to 35.4 inches long, 14.0 inches in diameter, and weighing up to 77 pounds. Tools are loaded into the automatic tool changer (ATC) from an easily accessible, ergonomically friendly exterior loading station to prevent operator fatigue.

    The foundation of the machine is a three-point supported bed casting that ensures all points are stable and contacting the floor. Developed to maintain the machine geometry and alignments, this design characteristic of the nx-series machines simplifies installation and enables easy relocation of the machine. Building on the rigidity of the bed casting, the a120nx uses a unique tiered column design that delivers greater resistance to Z-axis cutting forces throughout the work envelope. Robust cross roller-style B-axis table bearings work in concert with a high force rotary clamping system to ensure stable cutting throughout the machine’s expansive work zone.

    Learn more about the a120nx at www.makino.com.

    Photo:
    Makino
    More
  • C-0118AM-openmindhypermill-800.jpg

    New CAM functions for mill turning

    OPEN MIND TECHNOLOGIES AG now released the latest version of its hyperMILL CAM system — hyperMILL® 2017.1 — commenting that new functions and optimization tools will make programming faster while reducing auxiliary processing times. The new release also includes the proprietary "CAD for CAM" functionality, hyperCAD®-S.

    The new functions in this release are meant to focus on the needs of multi-functional mill/turning centers, including the extended chip break function for turning operations that allows the programmers and operators to machine hard and soft materials with more flexibility than before. New functions make it possible to remove chips safely for non-falling contours. The machining length can be defined in combination with a short stop to break swarf — which ensures that a workpiece is not damaged by swarf getting wrapped around the spindle.

    It’s also possible to maintain high surface quality with the machining length defined in combination with a short pause. The user can select from two methods to specify the stop, define the dwell time or even the number of spindle rotations. Greater control of the chip break is now possible where the area to be machined is divided into multiple sections that are then machined in a specified order.

    In addition, the new release offers a number of new functions and expansions for 2.5D and 3D machining. hyperMILL® 2017.1 supports cutter radius compensation when using 2D thread milling and 2D helical drilling strategies. If the tool radius changes, hyperMILL® automatically adjusts the programmed path. The user has two options for how this adjustment is made: the compensated path option or the compensated center path option.

    Learn more about hyperMILL® 2017.1 at www.openmind-tech.com

    Illustration:
    Open Mind Technologies AG
    More
  • D-0118AM-MazakVTC805E-800.jpg

    Vertical traveling column machining for long/heavy parts

    MAZAK CORP.’s new VTC-805E vertical traveling column machining center brings high versatility and productivity to those shops that need to tackle long and/or heavy parts. It combines an increased Y-axis stroke, long bed/table size, high-speed spindle and high torque, as well as Mazak’s new SmoothG CNC control for efficient, powerful machining.

    For manufacturers that need as much Y-axis travel as possible, the VTC-805E provides an extended Y-axis travel of 32 in. as a cost-effective alternative to a bridge-style machine. The machine’s fixed table measures 82.7" x 32.3" (2100mm x 820mm), while its moving column design provides a 69.3-in. X-axis and 28.3-in. Z-axis.

    With an optional center partition, it is possible to transform the VTC-805E’s table into two separate work areas to process parts on one side, while operators load/unload parts on the other for an overall reduction in cycle times. A special turret-style magazine accommodates 40 tools for longer periods of uninterrupted production as well as for more part-processing versatility.

    Mazak equipped the VTC-805E with a 30-hp, CAT 50-taper, 6,000-rpm spindle that easily tackles a wide variety of materials including titanium, aluminum, steel and cast iron. And for even more power and speed, Mazak offers an optional 40-hp, CAT 50-taper, 10,000-rpm spindle.

    The VTC-805E features the new MAZATROL SmoothG CNC that makes it easy to generate programs for off-centerline machining as well as angled drilling, milling and tapping operations.

    Learn more about the VTC-805E vertical traveling column machine at www.mazakusa.com

    Photo:
    Mazak
    More
  • E-0118AM-KurtSidewinder-800.jpg

    Vises enhance production machining, secondary operations

    The KURT MANUFACTURING CO. SideWinder vise mounts directly to the back of 6- or 8-inch Kurt vises and makes an effective setup when configured in tandem with two or more vises. The Kurt SideWinder vise provides vertical workholding without interfering with an existing host vise or the machine spindle. SideWinder vises expand the capabilities for 6- or 8-inch vises by adding vertical clamping above and behind the host vise, and provide easy spindle access for secondary or final machining operations.

    Designed to reduce setup time for secondary operations, the SideWinder vises improve throughput and productivity levels using existing machine tools and existing vises. SideWinder sets up easily and can be left attached to the host vise and won’t interfere with other machining setups in the host vise. Removal is easy and reattachment is fast with convenient locating pin feature which eliminates the need to re-indicate the setup.

    Available in two models, the SDW25 II mounts to any 6-inch vise and the SDW35 model mounts to both 6 and 8-inch vises. Both models include an integral bracket with a stabilization feature that allows mounting to the machine table on the stationary jaw end of the vise. Both vise models have a workstop to position the height of the work part.

    Learn more abut the SideWinder at www.kurtworkholding.com

    Photo:
    Kurt Manufacturing
    More
  • F-0118AM-BigKaiser-800.jpg

    “Smart” boring bar for lathe applications

    BIG KAISER has released the Smart Damper boring bar — a heavyweight, strengthened damping mechanism integrated into the tool holder functions as both a dynamic counter and friction damper. It instantaneously absorbs vibration and eliminates chatter helping to achieve higher machining accuracy, better surface finishes, and increased metal removal rates for higher productivity at critical machining depths. It’s also designed with the capability of supplying coolant through the body directly to the cutting edge.

    The Smart Damper boring bar features three modular insert holders, optimized for right-hand I.D. turning with ISO standard inserts at a minimum diameter of Ø1.58 in. Metric bodies are available in Ø32 and 40 mm, with inch versions at Ø1.250 and 1.500 in. The general rule of thumb with this system is boring depths are possible at approximately 7xd.

    “Normally, when vibration occurs cutting speeds need to be reduced. These cutting speeds affect efficiency, surface finish and tool life. The Smart Damper series has been so impactful for our customers, we made bringing this boring bar to market one of our top priorities as we expand our turning line," according to Jack Burley, BIG Kaiser vice president of sales and engineering.

    Learn more about the Smart Damper boring bar at www.us.bigkaiser.com.

    Photo:
    BIG Kaiser
    More
  • G-0118AM-Liebherr-800.jpg

    New robot gantry offers speed, flexibility

    The LP 100 gantry robot system introduced by LIEBHERR was developed for handling smaller and lighter components, allowing users the option of configuring the gantry to deliver high-speed or high-load performance. This choice allows the LP 100 to be employed very flexibly, which fits well with inline production concepts where workpieces travel longer distances across several production machines.

    The new size of this gantry robot offers engine and gearbox manufacturers many more options to select optimal solutions that work for them. It is suitable for use in the weight category that includes cylinder heads and gearbox housings as well as alternative drivetrain units, like electric or hybrid engines, fuel cells or components of a similar size.

    “The new design enables our customers, for example, to select a wider clearance between uprights,” according to Thomas Mattern, head of automation systems development at Liebherr-Verzahntechnik GmbH. “System planners thus have extra production-line design and installation options.”

    The LP 100 gantry robot operates at the lower end of the larger Liebherr LP 200’s weight range, where high speed is not required, and represents an inexpensive alternative. It is also an option in the upper weight range of the current LP 20, which is not designed for heavy loads at high speeds.

    Additional modules like extra axles, grippers, quick-change systems or similar require an increased load capacity. If several of these peripheral equipment modules are required in a particular application, the load range of the smaller LP 20 gantry robot is insufficient.

    Today, the “inline concept”, featuring long travel ways, dominates production lines. Loading gantries handle transportation of workpieces as well as loading and unloading of machines. Conveyor belt systems for the transportation of workpieces are now only required to a lesser extent. In addition, the number of machines covered by a single loading gantry is increasing, in order to increase production capacity and minimize use of automation systems.

    With the two versions (high-load and high-speed versions) Liebherr offers optimum- sized, cost-effective automation solutions for all industries with no limitations on functionality and performance.

    Learn more about the LP 100 gantry robot at www.liebherr.com

    Illustration:
    Liebherr-Verzahntechnik GmbH
    More
  • H-0118AM-Walter293-800.jpg

    Solid carbide drills for quality, reliability in everyday machining

    The new WALTER TITEX PERFORM DC150 3xD and 12xD solid carbide drills, both with coolant through the tool bod, bring quality and reliability to the real world of everyday machining. These two length-to-diameter ratio drills join the 5xD and 8xD drills.

    DC150 drills features a point angle of 140° with through coolant, and is available with cylindrical shank (DIN 6535). All drills offered in the DC150 family are for universal use, which means they can be used with material groups P, M, K, N, S, H, and O.

    In most plants, alongside high-tech production lines, older machines operate with lower speeds and still performing vital work. These are the machines that handle the one-offs, repair work, small lots, and other jobs that don’t merit being scheduled on an advanced production line, yet constitute an important part of the work of the shop. It is for these machines and this work that Walter developed the DC150. With diameter ranges from 0.12 to 0.63 in. (3 to 16 mm), the DC150 family of drills delivers quality and process reliability at a price that makes sense for these applications.

    Learn more about the DC150 3xD and 12xD at www.walter-tools.com/us

    Illustration:
    Walter USA, LLC
    More
  • I-0118AM-Unisig-800.jpg

    Centerline drilling machines

    UNISIG B-Series ballscrew feed and rack-and-pinion feed-style machines perform BTA deep hole drilling, trepanning, and counterboring, for on-center holes at extreme depth-to-diameter rations on long cylindrical workpieces — such as equipment for oilfield exploration or downhole exploration. Plus, B-Series machines can also be configured to perform bottle boring, which is commonly used in the oil and gas industry to process nozzles, flowmeters and valves.

    The five B-Series ballscrew-style machines that drill holes up to 20-ft. deep. These machines feature heavy, durable construction with precision ground roller guides and easy-to-use conversational controls. They are ideal for job shop or high production use to complete high power, large-diameter drilling, as well as highly accurate and complex, multiple-step bores.

    UNISIG also offers seven B-Series machines with rack-and-pinion feed that are capable of centerline drilling up to 65 ft. deep. These machines feature a heavy, stable cast iron bed and precision ground hardened guideways to ensure accuracy in drilling. CNC controls and a wide variety of available modular accessories allow easy and fast setups as well as effective drilling of long and heavy workpieces.

    The B850 is the newest rack-and-pinion machine and incorporates recently developed technologies that substantially improve performance while reducing cost in larger B- series machines. The feed systems were modernized to improve rigidity and reduce backlash, and a new high-performance, helical-geared transmission was incorporated in a three-range, automatically shifting headstock. Incorporation of modern gearing and power train concepts simplified construction of the machine, reducing cost and boosting reliability and performance. These advances are now standard in all larger models.

    Learn more at www.UNISIG.com

    Photo:
    UNISIG
    More
  • J-0118AM-Mencom-800.jpg

    Junction blocks simplify connections for automation

    MENCOM junction blocks offer a wide range of circuit configurations in 7/8-16 MINI series, M12 & ½-20 Micro series, M8 Nano series, and DeviceNet Series. The industrial automation world is constantly searching for ways to increase installation reliability, speed up the installation process, and reduce downtime. Junction blocks often referred as terminal blocks and distribution blocks provide a simple and effective way through consolidating connections from various types of control systems and sensors that have many I/O points.

    Mencom junction blocks feature a homerun connector (cable, cable with connector, receptacle, or field wireable) which easily routes signals from multiple inputs back to the main control system. This significantly reduces potential errors associated with wiring, rewiring and I/O replacement. Furthermore, both cost and downtime are also minimized.

    The port configuration varies by the series with a choice of one or two signal per port:
    -  The 7/8-16 MINI series is available in 4, 6, and 8 port configurations with an optional stainless steel housing;
    -  The Micro Series and DeviceNet are available in 4 to 12 ports with and without LED indication;
    -  The M8 Nano series is available in 4 to 8 ports with and without LED indication

    Mencom junction blocks are IP67-rated for a wet environment, and designed to endure high-impact and vibration so that a reliable connection is consistently provided on the harsh manufacturing floor. Mencom also offers custom solutions from small changes to complex terminations to meet the various needs of control systems in the automation industry. Learn more at www.mencom.com

    Photo:
    Mencom Corporation
    More
  • K-0118AM-Methods3DSys-ProX500-SLS-800.jpg

    Production-ready 3D printer for selective laser sintering

    Methods 3D Inc., a subsidiary of METHODS MACHINE TOOLS INC., introduced the 3D Systems' ProX® SLS 500 for selective laser sintering, featuring fast speeds, high print resolution and an extensive range of engineered composite materials. The ProX SLS 500 delivers superior parts with high precision, durability, and quality, all in a compact production-grade system.

    Created for the manufacturing floor, the ProX SLS 500 is the newest generation of SLS printers that emphasize repeatable results. This printer is designed to produce very smooth surfaces and high resolution thermoplastic parts. Ready-to-use functional parts and complete assemblies are ideal for aerospace, automotive, patient specific medical devices, fashion accessories and mobile device use cases.

    The ProX SLS 500 was developed in tandem with the DuraForm® ProX materials line to produce smoother wall surfaces, high print resolution and edge definition, generating injection molding-like part quality that surpasses existing alternatives.

    The integration of the ProX SLS 500 and DuraForm ProX material yields 80% material reusability, the most economical material utilization available to date. Three DuraForm ProX materials used with the ProX SLS 500 include DuraForm ProX PA, DuraForm ProX GF, and DuraForm ProX HST Composite.

    The ProX SLS 500 offers maximum build envelope capacity (X-Y-Z) of 15x13x18 inches (381x330x460 mm) and is equipped with 3D Systems' latest print driver, automated part nesting on the fly and an optional, automated material handling module that streamlines production and recycling of materials.

    Learn more at www.Methods3d.com

    Photo:
    Methods Machine Tools
    More
  • L-0118AM-Rohm-800.jpg

    Chucks for oil/gas parts manufacturing

    RÖHM PRODUCTS of AMERICA offers innovative chucking devices that optimize part clamping specifically for applications in oil-and-gas service operations. The HSFZ swivel chucks permit machining of bushings, connectors and adaptors from both sides. The LVE-V-AZ pneumatic 6-jaw front-end chucks that enable precise, centered and productive turning of large, long pipe ends. The LVE chuck provides safe complete treading operations without the need for shimming the pipe to center.

    The swivel chucks feature an axis, which is orientated 90° relative to the rotary axis and swivels to automatically bring the workpiece into machining position to maximize both radial and axial accuracies and minimize setup time. In the LVE-V-AZ chuck, a combination of three concentric clamping jaws with three compensating clamping jaws ensures low-deformation clamping.

    Röhm’s pneumatic 6-jaw front-end LVE-V-AZ chucks are well suited for machining the end of pipes used for extracting crude oil or natural gas. For those part applications, the chucks can be mounted to the front and rear sides of the machine spindle to allow for heavy-duty chip- cutting performance at high turning precision.

    Learn more www.rohm-products.com

    Photo:
    Röhm Products of America
    More

For machine shops seeking new capabilities to make their manufacturing processes faster, more efficient, more profitable, and more competitive, there is no wrong time to evaluate new technology. Even so, the first arrivals for 2017 have the advantage of being, well, first. This week’s #NewMachineShopTechnologies offers new ideas for machine shops to fulfill all their objectives across a wide range of functions — programming, milling, turning, workholding, etc. — and in the process achieve and maintain their goals for performance and competitiveness.

