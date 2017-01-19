2017’s First New Technologies for Machine Shops

Speed and accuracy for massive part

MAKINO has a new entry in its nx-series, the a120nx, the largest platform to date in that line of horizontal machining centers, and the developer noted it is built to take on oversized structural components for industrial equipment, diesel engines and semiconductor manufacturing, while delivering high levels of speed and accuracy.

“You can’t approach big parts the same way you would any other part, and that’s why everything about the a120nx is sized for heavy-duty manufacturing,” according to John Einberger, product line manager. “We wanted to employ the proven designs of our other nx-series machines, such as three-point leveling and tiered column design, while ensuring that the machine could mechanically handle the unique challenges of large workpiece machining processes.”

The a120nx features vast X-, Y- and Z-axis travels of 74.8 in., 63 in., and 66.9 in. (1,900 mm, 1,600 mm and 1,700 mm, respectively), and the machine’s standard, large pallet size of 39.4 in. by 39.4 in. provides capacity for parts weighing up to 11,000 lb. The machine’s automatic pallet changer switches from one pallet to the next in 38 seconds, minimizing non-cut times for the highest levels of productivity. Capable of storing up to 204 tools of wide-ranging sizes and designs, the a120nx accommodates tools up to 35.4 inches long, 14.0 inches in diameter, and weighing up to 77 pounds. Tools are loaded into the automatic tool changer (ATC) from an easily accessible, ergonomically friendly exterior loading station to prevent operator fatigue.

The foundation of the machine is a three-point supported bed casting that ensures all points are stable and contacting the floor. Developed to maintain the machine geometry and alignments, this design characteristic of the nx-series machines simplifies installation and enables easy relocation of the machine. Building on the rigidity of the bed casting, the a120nx uses a unique tiered column design that delivers greater resistance to Z-axis cutting forces throughout the work envelope. Robust cross roller-style B-axis table bearings work in concert with a high force rotary clamping system to ensure stable cutting throughout the machine’s expansive work zone.

Learn more about the a120nx at www.makino.com.