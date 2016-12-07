Machine Safety Compliance 101

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Past Event:

Rockford Systems, LLC, a provider of machine safeguarding products and services, is offering a free "Machine Safety Compliance 101" webinar to increase awareness of the dangers of improperly protected metal working machinery, and well as its impact on insurance costs. Among other topics, the webinar will address in depth the critical steps needed to meet or exceed OSHA 29 CFR regulations, ANSI B-11 and NFPA 79 machine safeguarding standards.

According to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration:

• Workers who operate and maintain machinery suffer approximately 18,000 amputations, lacerations, crushing injuries, abrasions and other injuries each year;

• More than 800 deaths are also recorded annually from machinery usage;Injuries in metal fabrication operations and machine shops significantly increase workers' compensation premiums and mods.

• OSHA citations for lack of machine safeguarding reached $6.8 million in 2014 for violations of its machine guard standard (1910.212).

The webinar will be led by Roger Harrison, an industrial safeguarding expert with over 25,000 hours of training experience, and a speaker for both the Precision MetalForming Association (PMA) and FABTECH. Using his extensive background, he will explain teach attendees how to interpret the OSHA 29 CFR and ANSI B-11 standards as they relate to specific machine applications and production requirements.