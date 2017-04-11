RSS
Hyundai WIA Machine Tool Open House
April 11th - 12th, 2017 • Sping Lake, IL+ to calendar
The title for this two-day event will be “Intelligent Daily Production Solutions — Higher Profit from Hyundai Machine Tools."
Visitors will see live cutting demonstrations on a series of Hyundai WIA machines: the KF5600 vertical machining center; the i-Cut 400T turning center; the XF6300 five-axis machine; the HD2200 turning center; and the LM1800TTSY two-turret turning center. The event also will have representations from a wide selection of other technology suppliers, including: Chipblaster, Cline Tool, Haimer, Kennametal, Liebherr, Marposs, Open Mind, Renishaw, Röhm, Samchully, and Zoller.
Location Details
Hyundai WIA Machine Tool
265 Spring Lake Drive
Sping Lake, Illinois 60143
United States