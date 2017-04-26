American Machinist
Home > Events > tradeshow > Hermle AG Global Open House

Events

RSS

Hermle AG Global Open House

April 26th - 29th, 2017 • Gosheim, BW
+ to calendar

Hermle AG will welcome over 1,000 companies and visitors from around the world to its annual Global Open House event.

Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with eight machine models that illustrate the flexibility of the Hermle machining line in a wide range of configurations, from the Performance-Line to the High-Performance-Line, and can be equipped with cutting-edge automation solutions, including the new HS Flex handling system, various pallet changers and robot systems.

The Global Open House will also include over 50 exhibitors from the clamping technology, CAD/CAM, software and control technology sectors. With a rotating schedule of expert lectures each day, visitors will have the opportunity to discover emerging trends in all aspects of economical machining.

Highlights of the Open House
More than 15 machine models of the High-Performance-Line - a benchmark in 5-axis technology
Over 20 machines, some automated, in our Technology and Training Center
Special show on clamping device technology and CAD/CAM software with over 50 well-known exhibitors
Hermle expert forum – with a wide range of specialist lectures on state-of-the-art machining
Hermle user training with tips and tricks for optimum milling and turning
Hermle Maschinenbau GmbH will show the latest additive manufacturing components
Live presentations and demonstrations of our services
Guided tours of the company
A workforce development presentation from Hermle’s Apprentice Department

Global Open House Registration

Location Details

Javascript is required to view this map.
Hermle AG
Hermle AG

Industriestraße 8
Gosheim, Baden-Württemberg 78559
Germany

Are You Registered for Hermle AG Global Open House?

Global Open House Registration

Please or Register to post comments.

Upcoming Events
RSS
View All Events
Americanmachinist.com
American Machinist Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×