Hermle AG Global Open House

April 26th - 29th, 2017 • Gosheim, BW

Hermle AG will welcome over 1,000 companies and visitors from around the world to its annual Global Open House event.

Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with eight machine models that illustrate the flexibility of the Hermle machining line in a wide range of configurations, from the Performance-Line to the High-Performance-Line, and can be equipped with cutting-edge automation solutions, including the new HS Flex handling system, various pallet changers and robot systems.

The Global Open House will also include over 50 exhibitors from the clamping technology, CAD/CAM, software and control technology sectors. With a rotating schedule of expert lectures each day, visitors will have the opportunity to discover emerging trends in all aspects of economical machining.

Highlights of the Open House

- More than 15 machine models of the High-Performance-Line - a benchmark in 5-axis technology

- Over 20 machines, some automated, in our Technology and Training Center

- Special show on clamping device technology and CAD/CAM software with over 50 well-known exhibitors

- Hermle expert forum – with a wide range of specialist lectures on state-of-the-art machining

- Hermle user training with tips and tricks for optimum milling and turning

- Hermle Maschinenbau GmbH will show the latest additive manufacturing components

- Live presentations and demonstrations of our services

- Guided tours of the company

- A workforce development presentation from Hermle’s Apprentice Department