GFMS Solutions Days

June 6th - 7th, 2017 • Lincolnshire, IL

GF Machining Solutions will introduce seven brand new machines – two of which will be the heavy-duty AgieCharmilles Cut P 350/550/850 wire EDMs and the highly precise Mikron Mill P 900 vertical mill – at its Solutions Days event. The event also will showcase a new Mikron high-speed machining center and two new AgieCharmilles die-sinking EDMs. Event attendees can also experience live part-processing demonstrations on these and several other advanced machining systems, as well as partake in a variety of presentations to learn the latest manufacturing strategies.

The Cut P series of wire EDMs handles large, heavy part production for job shops, moldmakers, and manufacturers in the stamping, aerospace and medical industries. The machines provide ample axis travels and cut large, steep tapers and thread wire quickly and efficiently. They also come standard with the GF Machining Solutions’ Intelligent Collision Protection and the Company’s user-friendly AC Cut Human Machine Interface (HMI) for ease of programming and operation.

The high-precision, robust Mikron Mill P 900 features a polymer concrete machine base that delivers high dynamic stiffness, while its symmetrical portal design, thermal management, contour accuracy and precise positioning contribute to superior part surface finishes. To reduce cycle times, the machine sports an aggressive high-speed 20,000-rpm StepTec spindle. Available integrated automated pallets that hold up to 80 kg, as well as chip control options, lights-out production capabilities, and GF Machining Solutions’ rConnect technology enables process monitoring and optimizes overall machine utilization.

The Solutions Days event will also spotlight a System 3R Transformer cell featuring a high-speed machining center, die-sinking EDM and a coordinate measuring machine. Other advanced technologies at the event will be a Microlution ML-5 ultra-fast micro-laser drilling system along with several other new GF Machining Solutions wire and die-sinking EDMs, automation systems, laser systems and additive manufacturing solutions.

GF Machining Solutions’ open house event will also celebrate System 3Rs’ 50-year anniversary along with welcoming students selected to participate in the newly-created 3-year apprenticeship program. This program combines traditional college academic and technical courses with extensive practical experience to create a special opportunity for participants to earn a salary while they learn skills and gain knowledge.