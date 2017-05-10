American Machinist
Home > Events > conference > Gehring 2017 Honing Conference & Workshops

Events

RSS

Gehring 2017 Honing Conference & Workshops

May 10th - 11th, 2017 • Plymouth, MI
+ to calendar

The Gehring L.P. 2017 Honing Conference and Workshops will bring together experts from the global industry to discuss and propose solutions to advanced manufacturing challenges in surface finish applications.  Among the presentation titles and workshops will be: 
- Gehring L.P. and Gehring Technologies GmbH, Michael Schaefer and Dr. Wolfram Lohse, “Advanced Honing Technologies Presentations”
- Oerlikon Metco AG, Wohlen, Dr. Peter Ernst, “Surface Enhancement with Thermal Spray Coatings”
- NanoFocus, Dr. Christian M. Wichern, “3D Surface Measurement of Cylinder Bore and Liners Advantages and Challenges”
- Quaker Chemical, Frank A. Robinson Jr., “Chemistry and Functions of Honing and Coolant Applications”
- Gehring Technologies GmbH, Marcell Wardin, “Form Honing Cylinder Bores - from Development to Mass Production”
- Gehring Technologies GmbH, Dr. Wolfram Lohse, “Digital Solutions at Gehring” 
- Siemens Digital Factory, Dr. Stephan Ihmels, “Mindsphere Application in Large Scale Automotive Production Scenarios”

Gehring 2017 Honing Conference & Workshops

Location Details

Javascript is required to view this map.
The Inn at St. John's
The Inn at St. John's

44045 5 Mile Rd.
Plymouth, Michigan 48170
United States

Are You Registered for Gehring 2017 Honing Conference & Workshops?

Gehring 2017 Honing Conference & Workshops

Please or Register to post comments.

Upcoming Events
RSS
View All Events
Americanmachinist.com
American Machinist Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×