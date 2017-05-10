Gehring 2017 Honing Conference & Workshops

May 10th - 11th, 2017 • Plymouth, MI

The Gehring L.P. 2017 Honing Conference and Workshops will bring together experts from the global industry to discuss and propose solutions to advanced manufacturing challenges in surface finish applications. Among the presentation titles and workshops will be:

- Gehring L.P. and Gehring Technologies GmbH, Michael Schaefer and Dr. Wolfram Lohse, “Advanced Honing Technologies Presentations”

- Oerlikon Metco AG, Wohlen, Dr. Peter Ernst, “Surface Enhancement with Thermal Spray Coatings”

- NanoFocus, Dr. Christian M. Wichern, “3D Surface Measurement of Cylinder Bore and Liners Advantages and Challenges”

- Quaker Chemical, Frank A. Robinson Jr., “Chemistry and Functions of Honing and Coolant Applications”

- Gehring Technologies GmbH, Marcell Wardin, “Form Honing Cylinder Bores - from Development to Mass Production”

- Gehring Technologies GmbH, Dr. Wolfram Lohse, “Digital Solutions at Gehring”

- Siemens Digital Factory, Dr. Stephan Ihmels, “Mindsphere Application in Large Scale Automotive Production Scenarios”