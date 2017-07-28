American Machinist
FABTECH 2017

November 6th - 9th, 2017 • Chicago, IL
The latest innovations in metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing collide at FABTECH 2017, North America’s largest event showcasing those industries.

FABTECH 2017 features the largest lineup of exhibitors, speakers and educational sessions in the event’s 35-year history, taking place across more than 750,000 net square feet of exhibit space. That includes a series of TED-style talks, dubbed “FABx Tech Talks,” by visionary leaders who are shaping the future of manufacturing. 

“Each year, the best in the metal fabricating industry exhibit at FABTECH,” stated Mark Hoper, FABTECH show co-manager and FMA SVP of Expositions and Media. “Holding the show in Chicago, in the heart of the Midwest, enables greater attendance from all manufacturing partners. Attendees can expect to discover the newest innovations, network with potential business partners and gain insight into the latest industry developments and trends.”

New this year at FABTECH 2017 will be an expanded Tube & Pipe Pavilion and 3D/Additive Manufacturing Pavilion giving visitors the opportunity to explore more technology than ever before. The expanded Tube & Pipe Producers and Suppliers Pavilion, a collaboration between Messe Düsseldorf and FABTECH, will create the largest annual gathering of tube and pipe equipment users in North America.

In addition to the technology on the show floor, FABTECH 2017 will offer a host of networking opportunities, including an Industry Night celebration to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

FABTECH 2017

Location Details

McCormick Place
FABTECH 2017

2301 S. King Dr.
Chicago, Illinois 60616
United States

Are You Registered for FABTECH 2017?

FABTECH 2017

