Chris Swaim founded Arsenal Products, based in Austin, Texas, several years ago as a medical device-consulting firm. Using his background in mechanical engineering, he assisted research and development teams in early-stage device development, often taking responsibility for a specific component. He would send his designs to be manufactured by outside machine shops, but soon he saw this step as a business opportunity for his one-person company.

Swaim’s idea was that could create a new revenue stream by doing the machining himself. At first, he leased machine time at a local shop, to manufacture the components he designed. The venture proved personally satisfying, and it demonstrated that precision machining was a good source of additional revenue for the Arsenal.

For the next step, Swaim wanted to expand the precision machine shop side of his business.

The staff at another machine shop, where Swaim leased production time, advised him about MFG.com, the online manufacturing marketplace that brings together buyers and suppliers. He reviewed the MFG.com site, and opened an MFG.com account in February 2016. After training by MFG.com’s customer support group, he started using the platform to bring in CNC machining work.

Swaim found that MFG.com offered a large array of job opportunities, and he successfully bid on many. Then, his satisfied buyers sent him follow-on orders. The revenue he generated helped him to buy his own machine, open a machine shop on his firm’s premises, and hire his first employee — all within six months.

Today, Arsenal Products offers CNC precision-machined components using all types of standard and exotic materials. Swaim offers machining services using five different vertical CNC mills and two CNC lathes. In addition to its machining capabilities, the shop offers TIG welding services.

Arsenal’s business philosophy is centered on quick quotes, rapid turnaround times, fair prices, and high-quality components and services. It promotes its “concept to reality” approach to manufacturing, offering customers a portfolio of services from early-stage concept development and prototype testing to tooling, automation development, and component inspection and refinement.

Swaim credited MFG.com’s customer support group and the platform’s quoting tool – ShopIQ – with his success. “I don’t think I would have ever won a job on MFG.com if it wasn’t for ShopIQ,” he recalled. “The shop hourly rate I was bidding was much higher than the rate successful bidders were offering. Having this kind of feedback helped me figure out a competitive shop rate for Arsenal.”

ShopIQ draws from MFG.com’s historical database of RFQs, allowing shops to compare their quotes retroactively with all competitors, as well as the successful bidder. The tool generates a variety of reports for comparing the standing of a user’s quote, versus competitors, awarded price(s), region(s), price compared to suppliers’ regional distribution, price compared to supplier certification, and average quote price comparted to supplier company size. The tool also displays the user shop’s RFQ statistics.