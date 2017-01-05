“The acquisition of docSTAR supports our strategy to strengthen and expand our cloud offerings to continually enhance customer experience and the value we deliver to our customers,” stated Kathy Crusco, chief operating and financial officer at Epicor.

The strategy for enterprise-software developers must be to steadily expand capabilities for customers — frequently, in response to customers’ requests — but also to anticipate changes in the information-sharing landscape, and then adapt or incorporate those changes to keep the ERP or MES technology relevant and effective. For example, the current priority for IT providers in the manufacturing sphere is to optimize the collection and management of data that would be shared among different enterprises, as envisioned for the Industrial Internet of Things or Industry 4.0 initiatives.

That is probably the most comprehensive way to understand Epicor Sofware’s purchase of privately held docSTAR, a developer of document-management software. The terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Epicor Software Corporation, a provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced that it has acquired privately-held docSTAR, an award-winning developer of document management software based in Schenectady, N.Y.

The transaction closed on January 3, financial terms were not disclosed.

Epicor is a platform of enterprise programs developed for manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry organizations, with applications for enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), supply chain management (SCM), and human capital management (HCM.) These technologies are available as cloud-based, hosted, or on-premises resources, according to the business subscribers’ requirements.

The acquisition of docSTAR brings collaborative, cloud-based enterprise content management (ECM) and automated accounts payable (AP) capabilities to the Epicor ERP portfolio. docSTAR is used by nearly 2,000 organizations in North America, as a cloud hosted service or on premises, and allows them to streamline business processes with enterprise content management, document management, automated accounts payable, and electronic forms technology that integrates with third-party ERP programs.

“docSTAR brings valuable knowledge and experience in the development and implementation of cloud-based document management software, with a successful track record integrating its solutions with leading ERP offerings,” Crusco continued. “A near-term focus following the acquisition will be on extending docSTAR integration to Epicor ERP.”

Former president and CEO of docSTAR, Tom Franceski, will lead the document management business at Epicor.

“The increased scale gained as part of a global organization will enable us to further technology innovation to deliver greater value to customers,” Franceski said.