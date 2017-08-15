American Machinist
DMG MORI Cincinnati Grand Opening

August 15th - 17th, 2017 • West Chester, OH
DMG MORI will present live demonstrations of eight high-technology machines at its new, 14,500 ft2 Technology Center in West Chester, OH. Event highlights will include daily seminars on Industry 4.0 with CELOS® - integrated production planning and control with digital solutions, and DMG MORI’s exclusive Technology Cycles to help ease shop-floor programming while increasing productivity! Visitors will have the opportunity to network and get to know the dedicated direct sales and service team of 18 individuals – nine in service, three in applications, and six in sales.

In addition, DMG MORI will host daily 30-minute guided technology tours where visitors may learn more about technologies from product experts. Customers will experience DMG MORI’s vertical milling machine for every shop – the CMX 1100 V — and also the best-selling rigid and precise CNC turning center, NLX 2500|700 on promotion at the event.

Location Details

DMG MORI Cincinnati
DMG MORI USA

9415 Meridian Way
West Chester, Ohio 45069
United States

