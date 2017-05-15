American Machinist
DMG MORI Chicago Innovation Days

May 15th - 18th, 2017 • Hoffman Estates, IL
DMG MORI Innovation Days is an opportunity to see live new machines, advanced solutions, and technologies. Learn about Industry 4.0 and the age of digitization in daily seminars. Discover how automation solutions can help you maximize your output and minimize your downtime!

Location Details

DMG MORI - Americas Headquarters
DMG MORI USA

2400 Huntington Blvd
Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60192
United States

