DMG MORI Chicago Innovation Days
May 15th - 18th, 2017 • Hoffman Estates, IL+ to calendar
DMG MORI Innovation Days is an opportunity to see live new machines, advanced solutions, and technologies. Learn about Industry 4.0 and the age of digitization in daily seminars. Discover how automation solutions can help you maximize your output and minimize your downtime!
Location Details
DMG MORI - Americas Headquarters
2400 Huntington Blvd
Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60192
United States