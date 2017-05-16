Discover More with Mazak™ Technology and Learning

May 16th - 17th, 2017 • Windsor Locks, CT

Mazak will host a special Discover More with Mazak™ Technology and Learning event at its Northeast Technology Center in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, May 16 – 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will give manufacturers in the region an opportunity to explore machine tool and support technology solutions that can enhance productivity and overcome specific manufacturing challenges on their shop floors.

At the event, Mazak will highlight the latest in milling, turning, 5-axis and multi-tasking technologies through real-world metalcutting demonstrations on a complete line-up of Mazak machines. Several of the company’s Value Inspired Partners will also be on hand to discuss how tooling, fixturing, CAD/CAM and other machine peripheral equipment can create total manufacturing solutions.

Mazak will also feature its revolutionary Smooth Technology, a process-performance platform that combines the company’s Mazatrol Smooth CNCs – that allow for both EIA/ISO and conversational programming – with advanced machine design and unequaled engineering resources to create unsurpassed ease of use and productivity. Smooth Technology gives users digital manufacturing functionality by supporting the MTConnect® open-source, royalty-free manufacturing protocol and allowing machines with an MTConnect adapter to collect data from the CNC.

Among the many machine tools in action at the event will be the Integrex i-100S multi-tasking machine, the full 5-axis Integrex i-630V/6 multi-tasking machine, QTU 250MY Turning Center, Quick Turn Primos 100 Turning Machine, the cost-effective full 5-axis VC-500A/5X vertical machining center and the new Mazak VC-500 AM hybrid multi-tasking machine that combines additive and subtractive manufacturing processes.

Demonstration of the Integrex i-100S with Mazatrol SmoothX control will highlight the benefits of Done in One® production of smaller complex components. In addition to a milling spindle that delivers the power of a vertical machining center spindle, the twin turning spindles on the INTEGREX i-100S each provide equal high performance with spindle speeds of 6,000 rpm and C-axis turning control.

Designed for heavy-duty 5-axis machining, the Mazak Integrex i-630V/6 multi-tasking machine employs powerful turning and milling spindles as well as revolutionary CNC technology to process large, highly complex parts in the shortest cycle times possible. It has a robust 50-hp, 550-rpm turning spindle with C-axis control and a rigid CAT-50, 10,000-rpm milling spindle with a B-axis tilt of -30/+120 degrees. An automatic tool changer supplies the milling spindle with up to 160 tools for continuous cutting operations.

Another machine capable of single setup “Done in One” precision part processing operations is Mazak’s QTU 250MY with multi-tasking functionality. The machine features a main turning spindle, tool turret with rotary milling spindle and Y-axis off- centerline capabilities, plus its 12-position, direct-drive turret eliminates the use of belts for improved part surface finishes and reduced maintenance. It accepts both VDI and bolt-on tooling.

For shops with limited floor space, the small and fast Quick Turn Primos 100 with Gantry Loader is a must see. The 2-axis turning center brings significant cost savings to job shops looking to boost their output through automated production of simple workpieces and requires only 55" x 49" of required shop floor space. It features a 12-hp/ 5,000-rpm turning spindle and 6" chuck as part of an integral spindle/motor design that minimizes machining vibrations.

The VC-500A/5X vertical machining center has a trunnion-style rotary/tilt table that allows for the accurate, cost-effective processing of small complex parts via full 5-axis machining. The VC-500A/5X comes standard equipped with a robust, high-performance CAT-40, 12,000-rpm spindle that delivers exceptional metal removal capabilities in all common materials, including steel, aluminum and cast iron. Optional speeds of 15,000 rpm and 20,000 rpm are available to address a variety of part production requirements.

Event attendees will also experience how the new Mazak VC-500 AM hybrid multi-tasking machine combines full 5-axis machining capability and additive technology to revolutionize product design, reduce time to market and cut R&D costs. Ideal for manufacturers that require optimum part finish and high accuracy, this compact, cost effective hybrid multi-tasking machine builds part features to near net shape up to 10 times faster than other comparable systems quickly and easily without wasting expensive material and losing time by subtracting large amounts of metal from a solid material using normal Multi-Tasking machining technology.

During Discover More With Mazak Northeast, lunch will be served daily, along with a BBQ in the evening for attendees. Visit MazakUSA.com for additional details and to register for the event. A special day for students will be held on Thursday, May 18.