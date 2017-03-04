Discover More with Mazak - San Francisco

Saturday, March 4, 2017 • Milpitas, CA

Past Event:

The Discover More with Mazak™ Technology and Learning event at the San Francisco center, in Milpitas, California, will center on the particular needs of Silicon Valley shops, as well as those of the local area manufacturing community in general.

At the event, Mazak will showcase both machine tool and support technology solutions that will allow those shops to overcome their specific manufacturing challenges. Many of which stem from the ever tightening delivery times for short-run, high-precision complex parts that require multiple cutting operations and high-speed machining in automated cells to continuously boost output.

Discover More with Mazak San Francisco attendees will experience the high-speed machining capability of Mazak’s HCN-4000 Horizontal Machining Center; the Done In One® production benefits of its Integrex i-200S Multi-Tasking Machine and Quick Turn 250MSY Turning Center; the small footprint of the Quick Turn Primos 100 Turning Machine; and the super cyber security of the Mazak SmartBox for connecting equipment to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

With a direct-drive rotary table design, the Mazak HCN-4000 has less moving parts, which significantly boosts positioning accuracy as well as speeds indexing time to help shorten overall part cycle times. The machine’s Mazatrol SmoothG control makes it easy to generate programs for processing extremely complex parts.

For efficiently and accurately processing mid-size complex components, Mazak will demonstrate the Integrex i-200S with Mazatrol SmoothX control. In addition to a milling spindle that delivers the power of a vertical machining center spindle, the twin turning spindles on the Integrex i-200S each provide equal high performance with spindle speeds of 5,000 rpm and C-axis turning control. And both have a bore capacity measuring 3” (76 mm) in diameter.

Mazak’s Quick Turn 250MSY with Multi-Tasking functionality features two turning spindles, a 10,000-rpm rotary tool milling spindle and Y-axis capabilities for single setup Done In One precision part processing operations. The machine’s 12-position, direct-drive turret eliminates the use of belts for improved part surface finishes and reduced maintenance. It accepts both VDI and bolt-on tooling.

Discover More With Mazak San Francisco will also spotlight the small and fast Quick Turn Primos 100 with Gantry Loader for the automated production of simple workpieces. The 2-axis Turning Center brings significant cost savings to job shops looking to boost their output – and do so within only 55" x 49" of required shop floor space.

With high-speed, high-accuracy and high-torque performance, the machine brings unsurpassed part processing value to shops in a variety of industry segments. In addition to its production benefits, this light-duty machine is ideal for training purposes at vocational high schools, technical colleges and other workforce development facilities.

On the digital manufacturing technology side, Mazak will highlight machine production data collection via its Mazak SmartBox. As a revolutionary launch platform for easy and highly secure entrance into the IIoT, it is a scalable, end-to-end solution that connects manufacturing equipment, including machines, software and other devices, to a factory’s network and allows the free flow of information to management systems via the industry standard communication protocol MTConnect®.

Using the Mazak iSMART™ Factory as an example, event presenters will discuss the unprecedented productivity and quality advantages of intelligence-based business models built around embedded connectivity, big data, advanced analytics and cybersecurity protection.

Mazak’s Value Inspired Partners (VIPs) Esprit CAM by DP Technology and Sandvik Coromant will also be on hand to discuss the latest advances in automated part programming and toolholding technologies.