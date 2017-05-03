The U.S. endured a 36% drop in the number of tool and die shops between 1998 and 2010. Those that remain, like Fiat Chrysler Automotive’s tooling subsidiary, Autodie, have worked to adapt to the cyclical nature of the automotive business by diversifying their services.
Blame it on NAFTA or lax trade enforcement, but the “Made in the USA” journey has domestic roadblocks, too. Here’s one: the skilled workers who make the molds and tools used in automotive parts manufacturing and assembly are on the fast track to extinction. Nearly 75% of tool and die makers are over age 45, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only 2% are younger than 35. Two out of five are either already eligible to retire, or will be in the next 5 to 7 ...
