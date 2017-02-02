In one of its first U.S. high-volume applications outside the automotive industry, a breakthrough PCD cartridge-type facemill has dramatically improved rough and finish milling for aluminum castings.  Continental Motors in Mobile, AL, a manufacturer of piston-type aircraft engines, reports: •  Much improved flatness and finish; •  Quadrupled material removal rate (MRR) for roughing, versus ICI mills; and •  Doubled MRR for finish milling versus another PCD ...

