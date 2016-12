Upgraded dampening technology for aerospace structural parts

SANDVIK COROMANT updated its CoroMill® 390 Silent Tools™ series in response to both the growth in quantity and complexity of structural aerospace components: the upgraded dampening technology will allow machine shops to machine deep pockets on titanium aerospace frame parts with greater security and higher metal removal rates.

“Driven by increasing passenger travel demand and accelerated asset replacement cycles, the commercial aerospace sector is expected to continue its decade-long trend of above-average growth rates,” according to Thomas Wikgren, product manager, shoulder milling. “In tandem with more advanced component design, including the increased deployment of deep pockets in structural parts (to save weight and fuel), there is a corresponding need to produce these features as efficiently as possible while maintaining the highest quality levels. As a result, CoroMill 390 end mills with integrated damping Silent Tools technology have been updated to take pocket machining to the next level.”

Pockets are the most common feature in titanium structural parts for aircraft, often featuring depths of more than four times the diameter of the cutter, which is significant in such a challenging material. For this reason, there is high demand for process stability and quality, as well as metal removal rates.

The new CoroMill 390 Silent Tools can be ordered in diameters from 20 to 32 mm. It is available for both the new insert size 07, as well as insert size 11, with options for either cylindrical shank or Coromant Capto® coupling. Learn more at www.sandvik.coromant.com