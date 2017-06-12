CIMdata Product Lifecycle Management Certificate Program

June 12th - 16th, 2017

The program, which includes several options that have been designed to accommodate the needs of those involved in the industry at any level, prepares PLM professionals to successfully address the challenges commonly faced in PLM strategy development and implementation. The assessment-based certificate program includes a personalized classroom experience, individual and team-based exercises, and individual evaluations of achievement. The program is facilitated by a team of CIMdata experts. Upon successful completion of the program, participants receive a CIMdata PLM Certificate and are invited to join CIMdata's global PLM Leadership community.