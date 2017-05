First look at its Mastercam 2018

CNC SOFTWARE INC. will offer a first look at its Mastercam 2018 machining software at EASTEC 2017, including new 2D/3D milling features, design improvements, powerful turning and mill-turn enhancements, and more.

“Stock awareness” has been added to select 2D toolpaths. The tool motion can use the top, bottom, or both values of the stock, and all the linking parameters can be set to adapt to changing stock values. Finish passes now have more options to choose from. Users can add or remove finish cuts, based on the number of rough depth cuts specified on the Depth Cuts page. The workflow for all 3D high-speed toolpaths has been streamlined and gives fine control over exactly where to cut.

Chip Break is now available for Face and Finish Toolpaths when chip breaks occur. This is valuable when working with stringy materials such as aluminum or plastic, and allows users to set length and time conditions, retract, and dwell options. Mill-Turn machine definitions now contain tailstock and quill components. The new Tailstock Operation allows users to define how the machine’s tailstock is used. The tailstock options differ depending on the selected machine.

Angle Sweep improves the creation of more complex wireframe functions and when creating or editing primitives, there are now on-screen sweep and rotate controls which can snap to the AutoCursor positions of existing entities. To make Roll and Unroll results easier to predict, Seam Control lets users visually rotate a seam to see how geometry will respond, as well as snap to AutoCursor positions. Hole Axis makes it easier to work with a large number of holes, especially holes with matching diameters that are selected as a group.

