American Machinist
Home > Automation > 11 Tools and Technologies to Boost Machine Shop Performance

11 Tools and Technologies to Boost Machine Shop Performance

Apr 20, 2017
Comments 0
  • A-TraubSwissTurning-800.jpg

    This week’s best new ideas …

    Every machine shop wants to work better, faster, with more precision, at a lower cost per finished part. Here’s a list of new technologies for all of these.

    Photo:
    INDEX Traub
    More
  • B-TraubSwissTurning-800.jpg

    Swiss turning with automation options

    TRAUB, an Index Group brand, introduced the sliding/fixed headstock automatic lathe TRAUB TNL20 that adds numerous improvements in productivity, precision, and automation to the TNL line. It can be equipped to use up to four tools simultaneously. An optional robot cell integrated with the machine provides automated loading of blank shafts or preformed workpieces.

    The TNL20 is available in two versions:
    •  The TNL20-9 has nine linear axes, two turrets (each with 8 stations, max. 12,000 rpm, 2.0 kW), a back-working attachment (four stations), and an autonomous counter spindle. The TNL20-9 can deploy three tools simultaneously, resulting in increased productivity.
    •  The TNL20-11 is equipped with an additional front-working attachment (six stations, three of which are live, max. 12,500 rpm, 2.0 kW) on an autonomous X/Z slide. By interpolating the H indexing axis of the front-working attachment with the X-axis of the autonomous compound slide, Y machining operations or tool offsets can be performed easily with the front-working attachment on the main spindle. At this equipment level, it is also possible to produce with up to four tools simultaneously to reduce machining times.

    The TNL20-11 provides a total of 26 tool stations. With double and triple holders in the generously designed turrets, users can deploy up to 58 tools.

    Small parts can be easily and quickly flushed through a tube inserted in the indexing axis of the lower tool carrier onto a conveyor belt on the right of the machine and carried away.

    For larger workpieces, an optional two-axis gantry unit moves into the work area with a linear Z-axis and then swings in front of the counter spindle. After the gripper has grabbed the part, the axis retracts. The workpieces are deposited individually.

    Long workpieces can be discharged through the counter spindle up to a length of 700 mm.

    To assist unattended machining of blank shafts or preformed blanks, a robot cell is integrated into the front of the machine. The robot cell and TNL20 are designed (and delivered) as a unit.
    Learn more at www.indextraub.com

    Photo:
    INDEX Traub
    More
  • C-DestacoGTBrotarytables-800.jpg

    Servo positioning rotary tables

    DESTACO, providers of high-performance automation, workholding and containment solutions, debuted its new family of GTB Series servo positioning rotary tables — the first products of its technical partnership with Japan’s Techno Dynamics Inc. “Destaco has a 100-year history and an outstanding track record of developing highly engineered solutions to help our customers around the world achieve unparalleled precision and productivity,” according to Byron J. Paul, president of Destaco.

    The GTB Series features a roller-gear drive and is a lifetime-lubricated solution that has been designed and engineered to deliver high torque, with high speed and motion flexibility to meet the demanding payload requirements in a wide variety of general industrial rotary table applications. Available in four models – GTB40, GTB63, GTB80 and GTB100 – the GTB units are 34% lower in height and 64% lower in weight when compared to competitive models, while being able to deliver 1.4 times the torque.  The unit’s lifetime-lubrication design also eliminates the need for maintenance.

     “The new GTB Series rotary tables feature the latest design technologies to produce a very high torque that is comparable to much larger units, but in a very compact size,” explained Matt Girand, Destaco’s vice president of Research, Development and Engineering. “In addition, the units can be mounted in both vertical and horizontal orientations, which is a significant benefit since the user does not have to worry about changing the application or purchasing a different unit.”

    Each model can support a wide range of off-the-shelf servomotors for maximum motion flexibility and performance. Each size features a direct motor coupling that eliminates backlash, which is a crucial consideration in high-accuracy rotary table applications. An optional gear reducer is available for applications that require increased torque.

    Learn more at www.destaco.com

    Photo:
    Destaco
    More
  • D-Suhner-Extension-800.jpg

    Hand tools for power in deep recesses

    With a redesigned pneumatic drive, the LRC 20 from SUHNER offers a set of hand tools that can grind, mill, and polish places that previously could be accessed only with great difficulty, for example, the leading edges and corners of impellers or the insides of narrow pipes.  This new drive unit offers users a variety of benefits in production, maintenance and general shop operations. 

    At the same time, it is extremely slender and maneuverable and fulfills all safety, ergonomic, and energy-efficiency requirements in industry. And it is very quiet. Even under full load, the sound pressure level is only 69.5 dB. A centrifugal governor regulates the speed to such precision that it saves an average of 20% of the compressed air needed for conventional air tool technologies. The exhaust air is directed backwards, protecting the work surface from lubricating oil and reducing noise levels even further.

    The system is offered with matching extensions that can be attached to the machine for each application.  Only 13 mm in diameter, the extension elements are very thin. They are powered by a long-life flexible shaft.  The user can choose from 125, 250, 500, 1000 and 1500 mm lengths.

    With a handle, the extension elements can be fitted to the directly onto the LRC 20 drive unit.

    Learn more at www.suhner.com

    Photo:
    Suhner Industrial Products, LLC
    More
  • E-MakinoMMC2-800.jpg

    Automated pallet handling for 5-axis HMC

    Automation helps manufacturers maximize ROI, and MAKINO is offering a new design configuration for its popular MMC2 automated pallet-handling system, which allows full compatibility with the developer’s a61nx-5E 5-axis horizontal machining center. Together, these technologies offer a combination of processing speed and flexibility, giving aerospace manufacturers more control over their workflow and the ability to adapt quickly to customers’ just-in-time needs for complex, multi-dimension part applications.

    The updated MMC2 retains the same modular design and capabilities of its predecessors, but with a new pallet-transfer interface on the system’s rail-guided vehicle (RGV). This interface can handle the unique pallet designs used on the a61nx-5E. As a result, manufacturers are able to achieve spindle utilization rates upwards of 95 percent to further maximize the value of their a61nx-5E investment.

     “Based on feedback from current a61nx-5E owners, we’d come to realize that the machine’s productive capabilities were so high that most operators were struggling to keep their machines fed with raw materials,” stated David Ward, product marketing manager at Makino.

    The MMC2 is designed to accommodate up to 15 machining centers and four work-setting stations into a single system. Each system can hold up to 200 pallet stockers—stacked either one, two or three layers high—with a virtually unlimited variety of parts and fixtures.

    The system’s RGV is supported by a floor rail and upper-guide rail for enhanced stability and simultaneous, high-speed movement. The system’s work-setting stations (WSS) provide easy access for operators to load and unload parts either by hand or crane. Each WSS has 180-degree pivoting doors to save space and prevent a cluttered work area. The MMC2 can be equipped with optional workpiece washing guns.

    Users of the MMC2 frequently report spindle utilization rate improvements of up to 95%, leading to dramatic increases in production without adding staff or equipment. Users may virtually eliminate part setup time, reducing non-value-added time in their machining operations. By providing a continual flow of parts to the a61nx-5E, the system can run for extended periods unattended, including over nights and weekends.

    The updated MMC2 retains the same Microsoft Windows-based MAS-A5 control software, which helps maximize production output while monitoring multi-machine production requirements. The

    Learn more at www.makino.com

    Photo:
    Makino
    More
  • F-Exair-backblownozzle-800.jpg

    Back-blow air nozzle for cleaning tiny inside diameters

    EXAIR’s new Model 1004SS, M4 NPT back-blow air nozzle is designed to deliver the smallest, most effective airflow for blowing debris and liquids from small pipe or hose inside diameters, channel, bores, holes, internal threads and other internal part features. An array of holes provides a forceful 360-degree airflow to clear out coolant, chips and light oils from machining processes. This nozzle prevents blowing chips further into a part, tube or pipe and eliminates any safety hazard created by blowing debris out the far end of a pipe or tube. 

    The Model 1004SS Back Blow Air Nozzle thread is M4 x 0.5 and manufactured with a small profile. This nozzle will fit inside openings as small as 0.25 in. (6.3mm) and is effective on diameters up to 1″ (25.4mm). It is constructed of type 316 stainless steel to provide durability and superior resistance to corrosion. Installation is simplified and a secure fit is assured with flats milled on the body. Since airflow is directed back toward the operator, personal protective equipment is recommended. Chip shields to protect the operator from the exiting debris are available. Extension pipes are stocked in 6, 12, 24, and 36 inches to provide necessary reach for cleaning out longer tube and pipe diameters.
    Sound level is low at 80 dBA and meets OSHA noise requirement 29 CFR 1910.95(a), as well as being CE compliant.

    Learn more at www.exair.com/77/attopr.htm

    Photo:
    Exair Corporation
    More
  • G-MazakMazatekSMS-800.jpg

    Unmanned system combines machining centers, high-rise AS/RS

    In collaboration with Murata Machinery Ltd. (Muratec), MAZAK developed the Mazatec SMS (Smart Manufacturing System), which provides unmanned, lights-out manufacturing and high output, as well as IIoT connectivity.

    Mazatec SMS combines Mazak’s machining, automation, and Smart technologies with Muratec’s automated high-density storage and retrieval system. It pairs multiple Mazak horizontal machining centers and/or multi-tasking machines with a Muratec vertically orientated, space-saving stocker-type system that has pallets, a material bucket and high-speed stocker crane. To match each manufacturer’s specific production and floor space needs, the modular system can have up to 150 stockers (in different sizes) in a six-level configuration that increases space efficiency by as much as 67 percent.

    As key components of the Mazatec SMS, Mazak’s SmartBox IIoT technology and Smooth PMC production management software along with Muratec’s automated system control all interconnect/synchronize with a customer’s enterprise resource planning ERP/MRP host and MES execution systems. These advanced digital innovations and complete connectivity make the Mazatec SMS a smart factory solution for process control, monitoring and optimization to produce a variety of workpieces – even in small lot sizes – with extremely high efficiency.

    The Mazatec SMS can incorporate various sizes and types of machine tools into the same automated manufacturing system. Such flexibility is possible because the stocker system sets up faster and easier as well as accommodates different size machine tool pallets, as does the system’s single stocker crane. This capability also allows manufacturers to apply the Mazatec SMS across a more expansive spectrum of part numbers/types for cost effectiveness and increased ROI.

    Peripheral equipment for the Mazatec SMS includes individual stations for loading and centering, tilt loading, raise and lower loading, work set up and part washing.

    Learn more at www.mazakusa.com

    Photo:
    Mazak
    More
  • H-HeimatecCoolantThru-800.jpg

    Straight- and angle-head coolant-thru tooling

    HEIMATEC, developer of live tools, angle and multi-spindle drill heads, announced the immediate availability of its newest development, a coolant-thru feature for all of the group’s current products.  Coolant-thru technology is often the answer for faster, cleaner cutting on larger and deeper parts, where the chips and excess heat build-up are significant challenges.  Heimatec now offers high-pressure, coolant-thru designs up to 1,000 psi on straight and 2,000 psi on angle head tools.  

    “Production drilling should almost always be done with internal coolant tools,” president Preben Hansen commented,” and this development means we’ll be able to satisfy more customer needs in that area.”

    A full range of styles and pressures is available immediately, according to the company. 

    Learn more at www.heimatecinc.com

    Photo:
    Heimatec
    More
  • I-OSAI-XLi-CNC-800.jpg

    Modular CNC with servo-controlled axes, distributed I/O modules

    OSAI has designed and developed a new CNC control platform, the OSAI OPEN-Xli, calling it the highest performing CNC of its flexible OPENControl Family, adopting an i5 CPU particularly suited for dual operating system configuration for the simultaneous execution of Windows CE Operatings (real time) and Windows 7 Embedded (HMI). The ability of the CNC to isolate the execution of the operating systems by assigning a CPU core to each one, provides the system with the characteristics of very high speed, coupled with graphical processing capabilities of Windows desktop versions.

    The OPEN-Xli CNC has up to 4GB of ram memory, part program storage up to 128 GB Compact flash, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, touch screen, touch pad or track ball and Ethernet. The OPEN-Xli CNC can control up to 64 axes, 24 processes (12 interpolated per process). The OPEN-Xli CNC is a modular system with servo controlled axes and I/O modules distributed on a digital fieldbus. The axes can be controlled digitally with EtherCat, CanOpen, OS-wire and Mechatrolink 2 /3. The I/O can use the same bus as the axes or can be split between two buses (e.g. OSWire and EtherCAT).

    Typically, CAD/CAM systems are capable of providing machine coordinates directly, by processing the data that describes the surface to be milled. This means that the programs normally generated by CAD are closely dependent upon the geometry of the tool and in the case of machining 5 coordinated axes, the kinematics of the machine.

    With the ability to process 12,000 program blocks of 5 axis motion every second, OSAI can manage either the dynamics of the movement or the geometry of the trajectories, it is either a question of filtering the actuation of the commands, creating a "soft" output to the servomotors, without changing the programming concept based on microscopic straight lines, or revolutionizing the programming method, by interpreting the programmed values as a set of points to be approximated in the best possible way.

    Learn more at www.osaicnc.com

    Photo:
    OSAI
    More
  • J-KurtMfg-CarvLockTowers-800.jpg

    Precision clamping for multiple parts in HMCs

    KURT WORKHOLDING offers a complete line of high-density CarvLock® workholding towers for precision machining with eight or twelve clamping stations in both manual and hydraulic models. Equipped with easily changeable jaws, these Kurt towers provide maximum setup flexibility and fast changeover between jobs.

    Kurt’s CarvLock tower system options allows manufactures to configure one that fits their exact needs. They are ideal for use on mid-size and larger horizontal machining centers. Each tower station has either a 3 or 4 inch jaw opening and provides repeatable clamping to 0.0002 inch with a maximum clamping force of 5,870 to 7,460 lbs., depending on model.

    The CarvLock tower feature self-adjusting holding blocks for clamping the same or dissimilar sized parts. Fast manual operation is enhanced with the adjustable pre-load feature that reduces handle turns for opening and closing clamping stations. The hydraulic CarvLock towers achieve the fastest part clamping by eliminating the need to manually clamp the piece part.

    Kurt’s CarvLock towers are precision manufactured of ductile iron ensuring maximum strength, rigidity and long-term accuracy. The elevated column design makes clearing chips and coolant from the clamping area fast and easy. Additional features include jaw options for specific applications including: hard jaws, machinable aluminum and machinable ductile iron jaws plus aluminum fixture plates. For maximum flexibility, jaws are indexable 180 degrees.

    Learn more at www.kurtworkholding.com

    Photo:
    Kurt Workholding
    More
  • K-SecoTools-SecureGradeEdgeDetect-800.jpg

    New grade for steel turning, with used-edge detection

    SECO TOOLS expanded its family of Duratomic-technology-based TP grades to include TP3501, a grade that provides optimal application security. The new grade is ideal for steel turning applications that involve numerous interrupted cuts, less stable machines, short time in cut or weak setups due to part size or shape.

    TP3501 joins TP2501, TP1501 and TP0501 to complete the grade offering for steel turning and features Seco’s latest Duratomic technology-based coatings for reliable performance in specific cutting materials and applications. Introduced by Seco in 2007 as the industry’s first textured, a-based Al2O3 coating, Duratomic technology manipulates coating components at an atomic level to achieve improved mechanical and thermal properties. The technology enhances performance by attaining the elusive balance of toughness and hardness.

    The new TP grade also incorporates Seco’s “Edge Intelligence” concept – an integration of extensive high-performance insert experience and knowledge that features Chrome Used-Edge Detection, which allows a user to instantly identify when an edge has been used, thus making every edge count and reducing potential waste. The comprehensive range for TP3501 includes nearly 400 inserts in a wide variety of available geometries and chipbreakers, including the broadly applicable M6.

    Learn more at www.duratomic.com

    Photo:
    Seco Tools LLC
    More
  • L-CSUnitecMABasic850-800.jpg

    Powerful four-gear portable magnetic drill

    CS UNITEC's new MABasic 850 is a professional-grade portable magnetic drill designed for continuous use. The 16-Amp, double-insulated motor has a four-speed gearbox (110, 175, 245, 385 RPM) for demanding applications requiring high power.

    Compact and portable, this drill cuts holes up to 3.625-in. (78-mm) diameter with annular cutters. The drill's MT3 design, coupled with the included 0.75-in. (19-mm) geared chuck, easily converts the MABasic 850 to a standard drill press with a 10-in. (255-mm) stroke for conventional twist drilling up to 1.25-in. (31.75-mm) diameter.

    The MABasic 850 is equipped with an internal lubrication system that increases the life of annular cutters by reducing friction and wear. The machine’s magnet has a holding strength of 6,000 lbs.

    Learn more at www.csunitec.com

    Photo:
    CS Unitec Inc.
    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Every machine shop is open to the idea that something can be done better: faster, more precise, at a lower cost per finished part. Here’s a list of new technologies, new functions, and options and applications that will help shops operate with better information, faster responses, improved data connectivity, and more optimal workflow.

Here’s a list of such new designs, technologies, capabilities, functions, options, and applications … that caught our attention this week.

Please or Register to post comments.

White Papers & Manufacturing eBooks
Apr 4, 2017
White Paper

Anglgear™: Made in the USA, Powering Industry Worldwide

Andantex USA's objective over the years has always remained the same: to provide innovative, high-quality gearboxes and solutions for use on industry machinery. The Anglgear™ right angle drive is an example of our commitment to our customers' needs and applications....More
Jan 7, 2016
Article

Simplicity in ERP and Manufacturing

Stay on top of the new wave of manufacturing technology with 4 of the latest tactics manufacturers can use to increase growth....More

Connect With Us
Americanmachinist.com
American Machinist Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×