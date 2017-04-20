11 Tools and Technologies to Boost Machine Shop Performance

Swiss turning with automation options

TRAUB, an Index Group brand, introduced the sliding/fixed headstock automatic lathe TRAUB TNL20 that adds numerous improvements in productivity, precision, and automation to the TNL line. It can be equipped to use up to four tools simultaneously. An optional robot cell integrated with the machine provides automated loading of blank shafts or preformed workpieces.

The TNL20 is available in two versions:

• The TNL20-9 has nine linear axes, two turrets (each with 8 stations, max. 12,000 rpm, 2.0 kW), a back-working attachment (four stations), and an autonomous counter spindle. The TNL20-9 can deploy three tools simultaneously, resulting in increased productivity.

• The TNL20-11 is equipped with an additional front-working attachment (six stations, three of which are live, max. 12,500 rpm, 2.0 kW) on an autonomous X/Z slide. By interpolating the H indexing axis of the front-working attachment with the X-axis of the autonomous compound slide, Y machining operations or tool offsets can be performed easily with the front-working attachment on the main spindle. At this equipment level, it is also possible to produce with up to four tools simultaneously to reduce machining times.

The TNL20-11 provides a total of 26 tool stations. With double and triple holders in the generously designed turrets, users can deploy up to 58 tools.

Small parts can be easily and quickly flushed through a tube inserted in the indexing axis of the lower tool carrier onto a conveyor belt on the right of the machine and carried away.

For larger workpieces, an optional two-axis gantry unit moves into the work area with a linear Z-axis and then swings in front of the counter spindle. After the gripper has grabbed the part, the axis retracts. The workpieces are deposited individually.

Long workpieces can be discharged through the counter spindle up to a length of 700 mm.

To assist unattended machining of blank shafts or preformed blanks, a robot cell is integrated into the front of the machine. The robot cell and TNL20 are designed (and delivered) as a unit.

