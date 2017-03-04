2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC)

Saturday, March 4, 2017 • Snowbird , UT

Past Event:

The Coordinate Metrology Society Conference is an annual event sponsored by the Coordinate Metrology Society. The five-day conference gathers 3D measurement professionals to learn about technology achievements, network with industry experts, and get a pulse on the metrology industry. Registration includes entry to more than 20 technical sessions, workshops, the Measurement and Education Zone, CMSC Exhibition Hall, networking events, as well as post-conference access to all technical papers and presentation materials.

CMSC 2017 affords an educational opportunity for anyone interested in 3D measurement and inspection solutions utilized in manufacturing, research and development, and various scientific fields.